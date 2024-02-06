It appears that two more Michigan staffers will be making the jump to the NFL, with one joining former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

According to a report from 247Sports, Wolverines’ defensive analyst Doug Mallory is set to take on the role of defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens — a role that recently opened up following the departure of Ravens’ defensive backs coach Denard Wilson.

After playing under Bo Schembechler from 1984-87, Mallory spent six years as a part of the Atlanta Falcons’ staff from 2015-20. He also served as an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2011-13, following previous stints with LSU, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Western Kentucky, New Mexico and Army.

Mallory’s last three seasons were spent in Ann Arbor helping defensive coordinator Jesse Minter prepare for opponents on a week-by-week basis.

Also expected to depart is Michigan graduate assistant, Dylan Roney, who is perhaps best known for his role with assisting defensive line coach Mike Elston over the past two seasons. According to reports, Roney is expected to join Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roney was an under-the-radar asset for the Wolverines, frequently receiving praise from coach Elston for his work with Michigan’s edge rushers. His role on the Chargers’ staff is TBD, but with Minter being among Roney’s biggest fans, it should serve as no surprise the Chargers would want him to fill a role on his staff.

Sherrone Moore certainly has his work cut out for him to fill out the remainder of his staff. This comes after he named his offensive coordinator (Kirk Campbell), offensive line coach (Grant Newsome), tight ends coach (Steve Casula), special teams coordinator (J.B. Brown) and strength and conditioning coach (Justin Tress) last week. But there’s plenty more to be done, so stay with Maize n Brew as the coaching staff continues to take shape.