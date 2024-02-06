The ripple effects of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to take the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job continue to make waves.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston is leaving Michigan to become the defensive line coach with the Chargers.

Elston has been at Michigan the last two seasons, coaching players who ended up getting drafted in Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, along with players from this past season who will be drafted in a few months like Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins and Cam Goode.

Elston is leaving his alma mater for the NFL, as he played for the Wolverines from 1993-96. He also got his coaching start at Michigan, starting as a student assistant coach in 1997 and working his way up to being a video intern in 1998 and a graduate assistant coach working with outside linebackers in 1999 and 2000. He’s had coaching stops at Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame, with Elston spending 11 years with the Fighting Irish before coming back to Ann Arbor.

Elston is one of a few coaches who have left the Wolverines for the NFL over the last few weeks. Harbaugh was recently introduced as the Chargers head coach, strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert is leaving to work with him, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is reportedly headed to the Chargers as well. Additionally, special teams coach Jay Harbaugh is off to Seattle to be the special teams coach of the Seahawks.

Losing Elston is not only another blow for the Wolverines from a coaching standpoint, but it’s also a big loss in the recruiting department. He has proven to be a really good recruiter, and losing him hurts the Wolverines at a time when they are already working at a disadvantage in recruiting due to all the uncertainty in the staff right now. We may see commits flip and defensive line targets take their talents elsewhere.

This news is still very fresh, and at this point, it’s unclear who Sherrone Moore will replace Elston with. It’s already been a busy off-season full of breaking news for the Michigan Wolverines; stay with Maize n Brew for updates throughout the offseason.