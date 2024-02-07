JOB POSTING: Maize n Brew is looking to hire passionate, experienced writers

The Michigan Wolverines are the self-proclaimed “leaders and best” on and off the field. We have a similar viewpoint here at Maize n Brew — we want to have the very best writers on our staff, as well as leaders both on the site and off it.

We have a solid crew right now, but some writers have left recently, leaving us with a few holes to fill.

That’s where you come in. If you are an experienced writer who has a passion for the University of Michigan and its athletics (football, basketball, hockey, literally all of it), now is the time for you to apply and join the Maize n Brew team!

We are looking for at least two experienced writers, with one of them having a sole focus on football/basketball recruiting. This person must be knowledgeable of Michigan’s recruiting efforts and have a strong desire/passion to interview recruits for stories.

Here’s how you can apply:

Send a cover letter and resume to Site Manager Von Lozon at lozon1vt@gmail.com.

In your cover letter, describe your level of passion for the University of Michigan/sports writing, and describe why you would be a good fit on our team.

And here are some things we are looking for:

Passion. If you couldn’t tell by reading this through already, passion is a big part of what I am looking for. If you don’t have a passion and a NEED to write about Michigan sports, don’t bother applying. We need go-getters who not only enjoys writing about Michigan athletics, but have a STRONG desire to do so. This job posting is for serious applicants only.

Knowledge of *all* Michigan athletics teams, not just football.

Sports writing experience of any kind.

Thanks in advance, and Go Blue!