Recruiting Roundup: Recruits react after first recruiting event under Sherrone Moore

Despite being almost a month removed from the college football season ending, recruiting never stops, especially in the Sherrone Moore era. The Michigan Wolverines hosted a handful of recruits over the weekend, including two high school teammates and a top-300 offensive tackle.

Let’s dive into those visits for this edition of the recruiting roundup.

Top-200 New Jersey linebacker talks about last weekend’s visit

Top-200 2025 linebacker Kamar Archie was one of the highest-ranked recruits to visit Ann Arbor this past weekend. On the 247 Composite, Archie is ranked 193rd in his class, 25th among linebackers, and fifth among recruits from New Jersey.

Archie spoke with The Wolverine’s E.J. Holland about the visit ($), saying Michigan’s setup reminded him of his high school. Archie attends Hun school, the same private school that 2024 four-star defensive line commit Owen Wafle went to.

“The facilities are great. I was really impressed with the weight room,” Archie said. “Even though there is no linebackers coach, they have been doing a great job of keeping the relationship going with me. Michigan kind of reminds me of how my school is set up in some ways. You’re closer to a neighborhood. That kind of shocked me. The weight room is second to none.”

Archie also confirmed he’d be coming back in a few months, and while Michigan doesn’t currently have a linebackers coach after Chris Partridge was fired last season, a coach who got a recent promotion convinced Archie to come to Michigan this weekend.

“I’m just waiting to see who they hire,” Archie said. “I’m planning to see Michigan again in the spring, and there should be a linebackers coach in place. The reason I visited Michigan is because Coach (Grant) Newsome told me he doesn’t see a change in the system and how I would be coached. That’s what really matters to me.”

The top-200 linebacker has offers from several other schools, including Georgia, Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin, USC and a few dozen others. Archie said he loved the Moore, and that he spent most of the visit with Newsome.

“Michigan is really, really high on my list right now,” Archie said. “I really like the program and the way Coach Newsome has been recruiting me.”

Three-star New Jersey DL takes first visit to Ann Arbor

Kole Briehler, a high school teammate of Archie and Wafle, was also at Michigan this weekend for his first visit with the Wolverines.

Briehler is rated in the top 450 in his class and ranked as a top-50 defensive linemen on the 247 Composite. He told The Wolverine’s E.J. Holland ($) that he and his mom were impressed by the facilities.

“Something that really stuck with me was the strength program and how great it was,” Briehler said. “Also, how technical everything is, especially working with the nutritionist (Abigail O’Connor). They know exactly what you need to do in order to be successful...my mom was blown away by how crazy the stadium was the weight room. She was very impressed with Coach Elston and what he said to me. She loved it as well.”

Briehler got a chance to watch film during the visit, and got to speak with Moore, who the recruit spoke highly of.

“I think (Moore) is the best fit for the program,” Briehler said. “He has a lot of great plans. It’s a little hectic right now since he has to find some guys for defense. I think he knows what he’s doing. He has Michigan on a good path.”

Briehler also mentioned that he spent a lot of time with Archie on the visit. That familiarity with him and Wafle is a positive factor for Michigan when it comes to his recruitment.

“They are at the top for me,” Briehler said. “Definitely in my Top 3. I have three or four schools I’m trying to focus in on. They are Oklahoma, Michigan and Miami. I’m also visiting Ohio State soon. Michigan has the best of both worlds. They offer some of the best development in the country for defensive linemen. They also offer one of the best educations you can get.”

Top-300 New York OL visits Michigan

Four-star offensive linemen Rowan Byrne, who was previously in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House and the Ohio State game, came back to Michigan this weekend for a visit.

Byrne, who is rated just outside the top-250 on the 247 Composite, told Brice Marich with the Michigan Insider ($) that he loved talking ball with new offensive line coach Grant Newsome during the visit.

“Coach Newsome is amazing. I mean he’s a great guy and a great coach,” Byrne said. “He sees me fitting in super super well with the group. His presentation was going over lots of film and technique learning some of the plays too, but he made it clear how I’d fit in based on what guys in the past have done. The way he sees it, he sees me as a guard and he’s showing me these All-American guards on film and he sees me fitting into that mold of guard that they’ve had the last several seasons.”

Byrne took his Mom and sister with him on the trip, with the offensive linemen telling Byrne that his family members “really loved it.” The 6-foot-5 linemen has offers from pretty much every school in the Big Ten, but after this visit, Michigan appears to be high on his list.

“Definitely at the top,” Byrne said. “I love it out there in Ann Arbor.”