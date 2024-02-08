Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been named the College Football Playoff selection committee chair for the 2024 season. Manuel’s been on the CFP committee the past two seasons and has now been elevated with North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan departing as CFP chair.

“We are delighted that Warde will serve as chair,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said via press release. “He has been a valuable member of the committee last two years and that experience will serve him well in leading the group. As a former student-athlete, he will also be a good spokesperson to let fans know how the committee reached its rankings.”

Manuel’s rise to CFP chair comes during the first year of the playoffs being expanded to 12 teams.

“My first two years on the committee have been a great experience,” Manuel said. “I have so much respect for the time and effort each committee member puts in each week because of their commitment to the game. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair.”

Michigan has made three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, and now the Wolverines have their representative as the chair of the committee. It’s fair to assume Manuel will be lobbying for Michigan as much as he can if the situation warrants him doing so.