Michigan Football Spring Game date and time announced

Let’s hope it’s a sunny Saturday.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
The Michigan Wolverines are pushing their spring game back a few weeks this year.

In recent years Michigan’s held their spring game the first week of April, but this year it’ll be on April 20 at noon.

In prior years the game has been free to attend and parking, although limited, has been free as well.

We’ll share more details about the spring game once they’re announced.

