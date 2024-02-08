Michigan Football Spring Game date and time announced

The Michigan Wolverines are pushing their spring game back a few weeks this year.

In recent years Michigan’s held their spring game the first week of April, but this year it’ll be on April 20 at noon.

️



Our 2024 Spring Game will on be April 20 at the Big House!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cqWKjZbFKz — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 8, 2024

In prior years the game has been free to attend and parking, although limited, has been free as well.

We’ll share more details about the spring game once they’re announced.