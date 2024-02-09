Michigan Mock Draft Roundup: Where things stand in early February

After last week’s Senior Bowl festivities concluded in Mobile, Alabama, we have started to see some movement in the world of the NFL Draft. Several prospects were able to make a name for themselves with solid showings, and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson was one of them.

Now, there’s still a long way to go before draft night, but it’s not too early to take a look at some updated mock drafts to see where some of Michigan’s prospects are currently pegged to go. Here’s where things stand in some of the latest mock drafts after the Senior Bowl.

Matt Miller - ESPN

No. 13 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders

This seems to be the range where J.J. McCarthy is settling in. The Raiders represent one of a handful of teams that will be looking for a long-term solution at quarterback this offseason, and Miller believes that they could be a match for McCarthy.

In his analysis, Miller notes that while McCarthy is one of the less experienced quarterbacks in the class, his arm strength and ability to make high-pressure throws should still have him in the good graces of scouts.

No. 47 Overall - Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Giants

Kris Jenkins is another player who seems to be settling into a range, with the mid-to-late second round being where most mocks place him. The Giants will be looking for someone to place alongside Dexter Lawrence, and Jenkins could be that guy.

Miller lauded Jenkins’ ability to play at different spots along the defensive line. Additionally, he pointed out that while Jenkins wasn’t primarily used in a pass rush role, he was still able to get pressure on quarterbacks, which could add to his value.

No. 48 Overall - Wide Receiver Roman Wilson to the Jacksonville Jaguars

This marks a pretty big rise for Wilson after his solid showing at the Senior Bowl last week where he showcased his speed and ability to separate from defenders. In a loaded wide receiver class, Wilson could be a sleeper to make an impact at the next level.

Miller noted that quarterback Trevor Lawrence could use another target to throw to, and that he believes Wilson’s toughness would help him fit in the Jaguars offense. He also praised Wilson’s production despite Michigan’s offense not throwing the ball heavily.

No. 53 Overall - Linebacker Junior Colson to the Philadelphia Eagles

Junior Colson is a solid draft prospect due to his athleticism, production, and young age, but his name hasn’t really come up a ton so far in the draft process. According to Miller though, Colson could be a first-year starter if he winds up in Philadelphia.

Miller also points out that Colson is the best run-defending linebacker in the class, which certainly adds to his appeal. The whole Eagles team kind of fell apart down the stretch in 2023, so the team could do well to add a starting caliber linebacker in the second round.

Chris Trapasso - CBS

No. 11 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy going to the Vikings has been a popular idea this offseason with the looming free agency of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Trapasso notes that McCarthy’s arm strength and athleticism are his best traits, and that this would mark a big departure from what the Vikings have had in recent years.

Minnesota could be the ideal landing spot for a young quarterback due to the weapons that would be at their disposal. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson make up a great trio of targets to throw to, and they could set McCarthy up for quick success at the next level.

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

No. 12 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

The Broncos represent another popular landing spot for J.J. McCarthy, as they could be in need of a quarterback should the franchise choose to move on from veteran Russell Wilson. Additionally, the presence of guys like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams add to the team’s appeal.

Zierlein mentions that some evaluators have termed McCarthy as an “elite” processor, which is something we saw in his time at Michigan. He also mentions that McCarthy shares this trait with Drew Brees, but with more athleticism, which could make him a fit with Sean Payton.

No. 31 Overall - Wide Receiver Roman Wilson to the Kansas City Chiefs

If this pick were to happen, it would mark the first time since 2005 (Braylon Edwards) that Michigan had a receiver picked in the first round. Wilson’s Senior Bowl showing was that impressive that this idea is now on the table.

Zierlein described Wilson as a “smooth athlete with the speed to separate,” which could be just what the Chiefs are looking for. The Chiefs could be in the market for a receiver, and the team could use a deep threat, especially if the team opts to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling.