Social media reactions to Michigan hiring Wink Martindale as DC

The Michigan Wolverines are hiring Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as their next defensive coordinator.
Here are reactions on social media to the news.
Adam Schefter
Michigan’s past two defensive coordinators, Minter and Mike Macdonald, ran a version of Wink Martindale’s defense, with similar concepts and terminology. Thus, the adjustment for the players might not be quite as dramatic as if another NFL coach took over. https://t.co/BD6uQxFtWI— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024
Clayton Sayfie
Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s defense needs a good “centerpiece” at defensive tackle. Michigan has some great ones on the roster. pic.twitter.com/LM02xOO5CL— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 9, 2024
Alejandro Zuniga
The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL's best defense in 2020. Several of its architects have since landed in Ann Arbor:— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) February 9, 2024
2021: Mike Macdonald
2022-23: Jesse Minter
2024: Wink Martindalehttps://t.co/fgext4xbCT
Eric Lloyd
Bill O'Brien saw Wink Martindale get hired and ran the other way.— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) February 9, 2024
They faced each other three times in the NFL as the play callers.
Bill's teams went 0-3, scored 30 total points and gave up 13 sacks. His teams averaged just 272 total yards per game. https://t.co/aYvj5ppnYY
Austin Meek
Wink Martindale has a different style than Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter, but they’re all part of the same tree. As Michigan’s DC, he’ll have to adapt to college football after 20 years in the NFL. https://t.co/PDaLKOblJX— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) February 9, 2024
Art Stapleton
Michigan is a stepping stone, not a destination for Wink Martindale.— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 9, 2024
Great opportunity for a good coach with the national champs, just not the one many expected as the new DC with the Wolverines. Not on the #NYGiants schedule this season.
Brandon Loree
Why Martindale wasn’t getting an interview with the #Cowboys.— Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 9, 2024
His sights were set on the DC position with Michigan. If recent history tells us anything, Michigan might be a pipeline back to the NFL anywhere.
Like the credits in a MCU movie—“Wink will return” https://t.co/0YUjmWeElH
Mike Maher
Wow. Huge hire for Michigan. Wink Martindale goes back to college.— Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) February 9, 2024
Martindale started his coaching career at Division III Defiance back in 1986 and coached in college until 2003, with stops at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Western Illinois, and Western Kentucky before the NFL. https://t.co/Bb3ekRkrBS
Pete Fiutak
Chip Kelly and Wink Martindale going against each other sounds like a time slot ratings war between Card Sharks and Tic Tac Dough— Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) February 9, 2024
And it's 1986, and I'm-at-home-from-school-sick-but-not-really-sick TV watching
Aaron McMann
Michigan's pending hire of Don "Wink" Martindale as defensive coordinator keeps the job in the family of sorts. Wink was once DC for John Harbaugh in Baltimore, a coordinator for Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky and worked for Rick Minter at Cincinnati. https://t.co/GRJzv0sti2— Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) February 9, 2024
Jason B. Hirschhorn
Some have framed Michigan's hiring of Don "Wink" Martindale as diving back into the Ravens defense without asking why they voluntarily transitioned from him to Mike Macdonald in 2022. There are major differences between Martindale's approach and that of Macdonald/Jesse Minter.— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 9, 2024
Loading comments...