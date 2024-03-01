Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Safety

Michigan’s 2023 season demonstrated some of the best (if not the best) defensive play we’ve seen in college football in recent memory. A big reason for this was the play of Michigan’s secondary stifling opponents’ passing attack. On the back end, Michigan received stellar play from its group of safeties, a rotation of primarily Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Keon Sabb and Quinten Johnson.

After the mass exodus of Wolverines for the 2024 NFL Draft, it actually looked as if the safety group was going to stay largely in tact with Moore and Paige announcing their plans for the 2024 season. Additionally, Keon Sabb initially looked to be another key returner following a breakout year.

However, plans changed recently when Sabb announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, before ultimately committing to Alabama. Additionally, Johnson announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, while safeties coach Jay Harbaugh accepted a position with the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite all the turnover in the last few weeks, Michigan’s safety group appears to be in a good spot heading into spring ball. Moore and Paige should be viewed as the starters, and barring something drastic happening, nothing should change that. Additionally, former Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan is set to take over coaching duties of both the corners and safeties.

Moore has been rock solid since breaking out at the end of his freshman season in 2021. Despite being an unheralded three-star recruit from Ohio, Moore has earned All-Big Ten honors the last two seasons. He has also been successful against the Buckeyes, most notably with his game-sealing interception in the 2023 edition of The Game.

Rod Moore picks it to seal No. 3 @UMichFootball's third straight win over No. 2 Ohio State.



In 2023, Moore was responsible for 38 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions. He’ll be relied on not only for his production, but also his veteran status and leadership after Michigan lost Mike Sainristil to the draft. Additionally, Moore could bring some versatility to the table if he gets some snaps at nickel.

Paige is also coming off a productive season in his own right. He was second among Michigan’s defensive backs in tackles with 41, while also breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble. His size (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) is also impressive at the position. After making 13 starts in 14 games for Michigan last year, he will be relied on to take on a larger role with increased playing time.

Due to the departures of Sabb and Johnson, things get a little murky behind Moore and Paige. As of right now, Zeke Berry could be the favorite to be the next man up. He played in 11 games last year at safety and on special teams. As a four-star recruit in 2022, he was lauded for his coverage skills and physicality by 247Sports, two key attributes Michigan lost with the departure of Sabb.

Michigan also has Brandyn Hillman as a depth piece. He played in nine games last year as a true freshman at safety and on special teams, and will look to take on an expanded role with a big spring. Hillman was a four-star recruit as a part of Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class.

Overall, Michigan’s safety position is still in a good spot considering the notable departures in recent weeks. The two biggest contributors from 2023 will be back, and there’s potential for others like Berry and Hillman to rise up the depth chart.