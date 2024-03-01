Michigan Baseball Preview: The Wolverines are in California this weekend for three games

The Michigan Wolverines close out their week in California with three games this weekend in the Dodgertown Classic. They come into the weekend after going 1-1 in their midweek games against USC and Loyola Marymount.

Michigan opened the West Coast trip with a big 8-5 win over USC on Tuesday. Will Rogers opened the scoring with a grand slam in the second inning, which was his first home run as a Wolverine and put Michigan ahead for good.

The Wolverines only managed six hits, but they made them count as they recorded seven RBI. Mitch Voit had four hits and a pair of runs batted in on his first home run of the season.

Defensively, Chase Allen pitched six effective innings to get his second win of the season. Ricky Kidd pitched the last three innings to earn his second save.

Wednesday wasn’t as nice, as the Wolverines fell to the Lions 9-1. They gave up two runs in the third, one in the fourth and five more in the fifth, which proved too much to overcome.

This weekend, they are hoping for better results. First up is UCLA on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins come into this game 5-3 on the season. After sweeping Gonzaga to start the season, they were swept last weekend in three games to TCU.

Cody Schrier has been great at the plate so far for UCLA, as he is hitting .452 with two home runs and five RBI for the Bruins. Duce Gourson is leading the team in home runs (3) and in RBI (8).

The Wolverines will then take on UC Irvine on Saturday, which comes into the weekend 6-0 on the season. These two teams have split their two all-time meetings, with the Anteaters winning, 15-3, last season.

UC Irvine is led by Luke Spillane (.474 batting average) and Caden Kendle (.417) offensively. Thomas McCaffrey is also a big hitting threat, as he leads the team with three home runs and 10 RBI along with his .417 average.

On Sunday, the Wolverines will wrap up their time in California with a game against San Diego. The Toreros come into the weekend 4-4 and in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Wolverines are 4-6 all-time against them and haven’t played them since they lost, 5-1, back in 2018.

The Toreros have been led by Jack Gurevitch, who has been on fire by hitting .500 with five RBI. Austin Smith has hit three of the team’s six home runs so far this year and has nine RBI.