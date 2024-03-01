Takeaways from Michigan’s embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team concluded the month of February with one of their ugliest losses of the season, falling on the road to Rutgers, 82-52. Rutgers is toward the bottom of the conference standings with a 6-10 Big Ten record and a 14-13 overall record entering this game. Rutgers won the first matchup in Ann Arbor by double digits, and it’s possible these two teams will face a third time in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

After playing a good Purdue team relatively close, the Wolverines struggled on both ends in this one, getting blown out in Piscataway by a mediocre Rutgers team. Even with Dug McDaniel’s road suspension over, the Wolverines only made 31.6 percent of their shots, not nearly enough to mount a real comeback, let alone win.

Here are some takeaways from the embarrassing loss.

Yet another blowout loss

The worst part about Michigan’s blowout loss to Rutgers is it wasn’t all that surprising, considering how poorly Michigan has played at times on the road this season. We’ve seen Michigan lose to No. 2 Purdue in Mackey Arena by 32, by 20 to Nebraska and to No. 14 Illinois by 29 a few nights later.

As embarrassing as all those losses were, at least the Wolverines were playing teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers is only a few spots behind Michigan in the Big Ten standings, and despite struggling on offense all season long, the Scarlet Knights could score whenever they wanted to.

This team doesn’t defend well enough to come back from a double-digit deficit, and when they can’t consistently knock down jump shots, they don’t stand a chance. The fight the Wolverines showed early on this season feels like a distant memory, and with the way they played Thursday, it looked like they didn’t want to be there. It was just another pathetic performance in a season where disappointing is an understatement.

A snowballed rough start

Rutgers has garnered a reputation for not being able to score consistently, but that wasn’t an issue at the start of this game.

The Scarlet Knights, who entering this game were dead last in the Big Ten in total points scored by more than 200 points, made their first six shots, with each starter making a field goal. Combine that with a cold start from Michigan and all of a sudden, the Wolverines are in a 14-1 hole before the first TV timeout.

The Wolverines spent the rest of the first half trying to chip away and they just couldn’t. The Scarlet Knights kept shooting the lights out and led by as much as 25 in that first half.

A 10-0 run late in the first half cut the Rutgers lead to 15 to keep this game manageable at the time, but it was still a rough first half for the Wolverines. Per the FS1 broadcast, the 41-26 lead was Rutgers’ largest at the half in a Big Ten game in eight years.

Some statistics that show how Michigan got blown out

-The Wolverines badly lost the turnover battle, 14-5. Rutgers capitalized on Michigan not taking care of the ball, scoring 16 points off those turnovers.

-Michigan couldn’t get open shots often and made very few of the open shots it did get. The Wolverines shot 31.6 percent from the field, a bad shooting night compounded by terrible defense, with Michigan allowing Rutgers to make 52 percent of its shots

-Michigan got dominated in the paint, getting outscored by Rutgers, 48-18. Cliff Omoruyi, one of the best centers in the Big Ten, was dominant with 19 points and 15 boards.

-Midway through the second half, Rutgers had more steals (nine) than Michigan had made two-point shots (eight).

Michigan has made 8 2-point shots... Rutgers has 9 steals. pic.twitter.com/wZJo9v9Gh1 — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 1, 2024

-Tray Jackson made two free throws — those were the only bench points Michigan had before the walk-ons came in.

Up Next

The Wolverines head to Columbus on Sunday to try and sweep the season series with the Buckeyes. That game will tip-off at 4 p.m. on CBS.

After that, Michigan closes the regular season with Senior Day at noon against Nebraska on Sunday, March 10. That game tips off at noon on Big Ten Network, and the following seniors will be honored:

Players: Nimari Burnett, Jaelin Llewellyn, Jackson Selvala and Terrance Williams II

Team Blue Managers: Curt Alvesteffer, Ian Ochieng and Alex Schestag