Washington WR Jalen McMillan explains how Mike Sainristil pissed him off

Savvy Sainristil.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In Michigan’s 34-14 national championship win over Washington, cornerback Mike Sainristil consistently came up clutch, including a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter on a Michael Penix Jr. pass intended for Jalen McMillan.

At his NFL Combine podium session, McMillan detailed how Sainristil frustrated him throughout the evening. In fact, per Nolan Bianchi from the Detroit News, Sainristil is the toughest player McMillan faced in college. Sainristil pissed McMillan off by calling out formations and routes.

Film study pays off because clearly, Sainristil knew what the Huskies were doing. McMillan being pissed off is a testament to Sainristil’s football IQ and is a compliment and not a diss.

Just like McMillan, Sainristil is at the NFL Combine, and he’ll be participating in drills on Friday afternoon. Sainristil even went as far as to say that he believes he can break some records at the combine. Stay tuned.

