The advice Jim Harbaugh gave J.J. McCarthy about NFL Draft decision

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had a strong bond, culminating with a national championship in January. Now Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and McCarthy is destined to be a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

McCarthy, who’s throwing at the NFL Combine on Saturday, shared the advice Harbaugh gave him about whether he should return to Michigan for another season or enter the draft.

“It was quite easy honestly,” McCarthy said about his conversation with Harbaugh. “He was somebody that’s like ‘Hey, I’m out here thinking of you if you were my son.’ He told me ‘I want you to go because your draft stock, it could get higher, but not that much higher. It’s an opportunity you don’t want to pass up.’ Hearing that from him gave me so much more confidence. because that was kind of where my head was cleaning towards and hearing that was amazing.”

McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards last season with a 72.3 percent completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His time at Michigan is over, but the bond he and Harbaugh have will remain.

“It’s definitely like a father-son relationship,” McCarthy said in 2022. “He treats every single player like his own. It’s a little bit special when it’s the quarterback. He played here, in the same shoes and everything like that.”

Although Harbaugh is now with the Chargers, he’ll surely be rooting McCarthy on in person at the combine as he watches McCarthy and all the other prospects taking part in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.