Teams J.J. McCarthy has met with at NFL Combine

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday afternoon. McCarthy was asked by various reporters which NFL teams he has met with thus far at the combine in Indianapolis.

Maize n Brew was on the scene for McCarthy’s news conference — here’s a breakdown of who McCarthy said he’s met with.

Chicago Bears (No. 1 pick, No. 9 pick)

Washington Commanders (No. 2 pick)

New England Patriots (No. 3 pick)

New York Giants (No. 6 pick)

Minnesota Vikings (No. 11 pick)

Denver Broncos (No. 12 pick)

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13 pick)

Seattle Seahawks (No. 16 pick)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 26 pick)

It’s important to note this isn’t a complete list, as McCarthy’s surely meeting with more teams throughout Friday. However, the list still provides a good glimpse into the teams who could draft McCarthy. McCarthy is expected to be drafted in the first round, and there’s a solid chance he will be a top-10 selection.

How McCarthy performs during his combine throwing session and his pro day could greatly impact his draft stock. We expect McCarthy to let it rip and wow scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.