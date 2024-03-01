Sherrone Moore locked in another member of Michigan’s championship-winning coaching staff last month when wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy signed a new deal to return to the Wolverines for the next two years. Now entering his third season with the program, Bellamy earns a raise and new role as the team’s passing game coordinator.

Details of the deal include a new two-year contract that pushes his annual pay from $375,000 last year to $600,000 in 2024; he’ll make $650,000 in Year 2. MLive’s Aaron McMann first reported the news on Friday via a records request placed to the university.

Bellamy was brought on in 2021 by former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after spending the previous 11 years of his coaching career at West Bloomfield. Bellamy served as the team’s safeties coach in 2021, before transitioning to wide receivers in 2022.

Keeping Bellamy on staff is huge for the Wolverines. In addition to the local recruiting connection that he has with West Bloomfield, the Michigan assistant has helped to send wide receivers like Ronnie Bell to the NFL, with two more of his pupils in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson ready to make the jump in 2024 as well.

Keeping Bellamy is also big from a cultural perspective. Donovan Edwards, Makari Paige, and Semaj Morgan all maintain a close relationship with the former Lakers head coach. Many will also recall that Bellamy played for the Wolverines as a wide receiver himself from 1999-2002.