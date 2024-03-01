Jon Sanderson resigns as strength and conditioning coach of U-M men’s basketball

As first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by Maize n Brew through a university spokesperson, longtime Michigan men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson has officially resigned.

“Jon Sanderson has resigned his position with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, effective March 1. We appreciate Jon’s contributions over the years and wish him the best going forward,” a U-M athletic department statement read.

Additionally, The Athletic reported, “Sanderson’s exit comes after reaching a settlement with the university,” and that the agreement includes a non-disclosure clause.

Sanderson has been with the men’s basketball program for the last 15 years, overseeing the strength and conditioning aspect of the Michigan Wolverines. But everything changed after an alleged confrontation between Sanderson and head coach Juwan Howard on Dec. 7.

The incident was so significant that Sanderson never rejoined the team and filed an HR complaint with the university following the incident.

Per The Athletic’s reporting, Sanderson wrote an email to Athletic Director Warde Manuel about the altercation:

Sanderson wrote that Jace Howard “was berating” the trainer and caused a “scene” that prompted several players to stop and watch. Sanderson described the scene as “totally out of control,” and said the trainer was trying to calm Jace Howard down and get him to discuss the matter privately. Noticing the trainer looking increasingly desperate and “panicked,” Sanderson intervened, yelling at Howard from roughly 30 feet away “you’re a student athlete and he is a professional. You don’t talk to a professional like that. That is disrespectful and entitled.” He said he repeated that the tirade was “disrespectful.” Sanderson wrote in the email to Manuel that he tried to de-escalate the situation, turning his back and walking away. When Sanderson looked back, he said Juwan Howard came at him, “angry and ready to fight,” repeatedly yelling as players and staff held him back. “He kept aggressively pursuing me to fight, as the players and staff were doing their best to restrain him. He was out of control, it was an ugly scene. I had no choice but to stand my ground, I didn’t back down. A few of the players and staff got in front of me as well in an effort to keep us separated,” Sanderson wrote.

This is just the cherry on top of the worst season in recent Michigan men’s basketball history — and potentially the worst season period. The Wolverines are in dead last in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1960s, and despite reinstating point guard Dug McDaniel from his bizarre six-game road suspension on Thursday, the team just got blown out by 30 points to Rutgers, another conference bottom-dweller.

Even with this being among the worst seasons in program history — and losing his strength and conditioning coach in the process — Manuel has stuck up for Howard on multiple occasions over the past couple months.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you — I have not spent one moment thinking about anything but supporting Juwan and this team,” Manuel said at Sherrone Moore’s introductory press conference in January. “I haven’t thought about the evaluation of the season, all that stuff comes at the end of the season, guys. It’s rare, I’ve done it in my career, but it’s extremely rare for me to make a decision in the middle of the season.”

“I have not really thought about any changes in in our men’s basketball program at this time,” Manuel said in February during a Zoom call with reporters. “I mean, it’s one of those things that, I guess I can’t say it any clearer — I want to support Juwan to be successful and have not given any moment and thought of anything about changes at this time. And so my support is of him, of our student athletes and our staff.”

The Wolverines have two games remaining in the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament — this Sunday at Ohio State, and next Sunday at Crisler Center vs. Nebraska.