Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Nebraska on Senior Day

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Michigan men’s basketball hung around with a good team in the first half before losing by double digits after an ugly second half. On Senior Day, the Wolveirnes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 85-70. With the loss, Michigan finishes the season with a 3-17 conference record and an 8-23 overall record, placing them in last place in the Big Ten by at least four games.

The Cornhuskers, favored by 6.5 points entering the regular season finale, are on the right side bubble but couldn’t afford to lose to a team at the bottom of the Big Ten like Michigan. They dominated the Wolverines in Lincoln a month ago, beating Michigan by 20.

Despite a solid shooting start from the Wolverines, it was domination again from the Cornhuskers, who rode an impressive performance from a senior guard and capitalized on some poor Michigan defense to cruise to victory.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

Michigan still can’t get stops

The Cornhuskers got off to an incredible start, making 18 of their first 25 shots and 70 percent of their shots in the first half. While the Wolverines shot pretty well early as well (11-of-20, 55 percent), their hot start was squandered with how well Nebraska was playing.

Nebraska’s hot start offensively was led by senior guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 23 first-half points thanks to incredible shooting and cooking the Wolverines off the dribble before finishing at the rim. He’s one of the most fun players in the Big Ten to watch, especially when he’s making shots like he did today.

Tominage finished with 30 points, six rebounds and two assists, two points shy of a career-high.

The man-to-man defensive struggles we’ve seen from Michigan all season long were on full display in this one, as the Wolverines gave up open shots, didn’t rotate well and didn’t close out well.

The Wolverines played a little zone late in the first half, but Nebraska moved the ball well and navigated that zone relatively easily. A quick 11-0 second-half run (15:54-13:37) gave the Cornhuskers a 20-point lead as the Wolverines collapsed in the second half, as they have all season long.

Michigan needs to throw out its defensive game-plan from this season and light it on fire. The Wolverines haven’t gotten consistent stops all season long; to avoid finishing last place again next season, they’ll need to improve on that end of the floor.

A solid performance from Dug McDaniel

With how well Nebraska was shooting the ball early, Michigan needed quality offense of their own to keep up, and McDaniel carried the Wolverines.

The sophomore point guard had 17 first-half points, making six of his first eight shots and four of his first six three-pointers. Like Tominaga, McDaniel can heat up in a hurry.

McDaniel was held scoreless in the second half, finishing this one with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.

He has been Michigan’s leading scorer all season long, serving as one of Michigan’s only consistent sources of offense. The Wolverines really struggled during his academic suspension. Hopefully he’s available for more games next season because Michigan is going to need him.

Seniors honored...and is T-Will coming back?

Michigan players Nimari Burnett, Jaelin Llewellyn, Jackson Selvala and Terrance Williams II were all honored on Senior Day, along with team managers Curt Alvesteffer, Ian Ochieng and Alex Schestag.

While being honored, Williams may have hinted at a return for a fifth season.

Senior Day in Ann Arbor — Terrance Williams takes the court to his teammates holding up their hands in a “✋ ” signaling for a 5th year.



Michigan could use his shooting and experience next season. We’ll keep you updated on what should be a busy offseason for the Wolverines.

Up Next

After this disappointing season, the Wolverines will be the 14-seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week. They’ll face the 11-seed — which we should know after games happening this afternoon — around 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13, with that game being broadcast on Peacock.