What we’ll miss about Michigan’s departing defensive players: Sainristil’s leadership, bigger than life personalities, more

Michigan’s national championship season wouldn’t have been possible without its defense. Michigan led the country in total defense and scoring defense, giving up an average of 4.28 yards per play of 10.4 points per game.

Some key contributors are heading to the NFL, and we’ll miss the guys that helped lead the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997. The players we’re saying goodbye to are some big names, but they’d rather share snaps and win than get all the glory. Here is what we’ll miss about the “Wefense” next year.

Mike Sainristil

Sainristil leaves Michigan as an All-American and two-time captain. If you summed up his on-field performance in 2024 with one word, it’d be “interceptions.” Sainristil had six picks, two of which went for touchdowns, with one of them helping seal the win against Washington.

Sainristil shared his favorite collegiate plays with the Big Ten Network. We can all agree that he had a tough job narrowing it down to five.

Mike Sainristil aced the @NFL Combine last week.



We asked the Michigan legend and national champ to rank his 5️⃣ favorite plays. @MikeSainristil x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/mHICUV04N8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2024

Beyond his playmaking abilities, Sainristil exudes poise. He’s also a player willing to pass around the credit. That was evident in his interview after the MSU game when he made sure everyone knew the name Ja’Den McBurrows.

Kris Jenkins and Mike Barrett

Barrett was one of PFF’s top-100 players this season, and Jenkins was nicknamed “the mutant” for a reason.

Off the field, we got to know the families behind Jenkins and Barrett on social media. A video of Jenkins and his mom went viral. He talked about it during the combine.

We’ll also miss the clapbacks on social media from Michael Barrett Sr., although it’s entirely possible those aren’t completely gone.

If ya got a weak stomach and can’t comprehend that we just won a NATTY you better log off now! Mich vs everybody — Michael Barrett Sr. (@lilmike70) January 9, 2024

The families behind the players are just another reason we’ll miss these guys when they’re playing on Sundays.

Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor

Harrell and Braiden McGregor made some great plays for the Wolverines last season. McGregor had a huge sack on Alabama’s first possession of the Rose Bowl, and Harrell got some pressure on Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to seal the Buckeyes’ fate.

MICHIGAN HAS SILENCED OHIO STATE



pic.twitter.com/lXfiUHp8lL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2023

We’ll also miss the humor of these two. Jake Butt interviewed them, and their laughter is contagious.

Finally, these guys exude sportsmanship and class, and we won’t forget when Harrell ran up to Michael Penix Jr. following the National Championship.

Junior Colson and Josh Wallace

Colson graded out at an 83 this past year, according to PFF. This is especially impressive given he played a portion of the season with a cast. His determination and grit are the characteristics we’ll miss next season, and they probably play a part in him winning the Lott Impact Trophy.

Meanwhile, Wallace transferred from UMass and instantly upgraded Michigan’s secondary. We all loved how quickly he got to the ball and his ability to make heads-up plays, including recovering a fumble in the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

JALEN MILROE FUMBLES AND MICHIGAN RECOVERS



: ESPN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ILLsa1W1mI — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

We already highlighted what we’ll miss about Michigan’s offense last week. What will you miss about the Michigan defensive players heading to the NFL Draft? Let us know down in the comments!