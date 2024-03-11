 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What we’ll miss about Michigan’s departing defensive players: Sainristil’s leadership, bigger than life personalities, more

A historic defense will be dearly missed in 2024.

By GraceFoulk
/ new
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington Photo by CFP/Getty Images

Michigan’s national championship season wouldn’t have been possible without its defense. Michigan led the country in total defense and scoring defense, giving up an average of 4.28 yards per play of 10.4 points per game.

Some key contributors are heading to the NFL, and we’ll miss the guys that helped lead the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997. The players we’re saying goodbye to are some big names, but they’d rather share snaps and win than get all the glory. Here is what we’ll miss about the “Wefense” next year.

Mike Sainristil

Sainristil leaves Michigan as an All-American and two-time captain. If you summed up his on-field performance in 2024 with one word, it’d be “interceptions.” Sainristil had six picks, two of which went for touchdowns, with one of them helping seal the win against Washington.

Sainristil shared his favorite collegiate plays with the Big Ten Network. We can all agree that he had a tough job narrowing it down to five.

Beyond his playmaking abilities, Sainristil exudes poise. He’s also a player willing to pass around the credit. That was evident in his interview after the MSU game when he made sure everyone knew the name Ja’Den McBurrows.

Kris Jenkins and Mike Barrett

Barrett was one of PFF’s top-100 players this season, and Jenkins was nicknamed “the mutant” for a reason.

Off the field, we got to know the families behind Jenkins and Barrett on social media. A video of Jenkins and his mom went viral. He talked about it during the combine.

We’ll also miss the clapbacks on social media from Michael Barrett Sr., although it’s entirely possible those aren’t completely gone.

The families behind the players are just another reason we’ll miss these guys when they’re playing on Sundays.

Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor

Harrell and Braiden McGregor made some great plays for the Wolverines last season. McGregor had a huge sack on Alabama’s first possession of the Rose Bowl, and Harrell got some pressure on Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to seal the Buckeyes’ fate.

We’ll also miss the humor of these two. Jake Butt interviewed them, and their laughter is contagious.

Finally, these guys exude sportsmanship and class, and we won’t forget when Harrell ran up to Michael Penix Jr. following the National Championship.

Junior Colson and Josh Wallace

Colson graded out at an 83 this past year, according to PFF. This is especially impressive given he played a portion of the season with a cast. His determination and grit are the characteristics we’ll miss next season, and they probably play a part in him winning the Lott Impact Trophy.

Meanwhile, Wallace transferred from UMass and instantly upgraded Michigan’s secondary. We all loved how quickly he got to the ball and his ability to make heads-up plays, including recovering a fumble in the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

We already highlighted what we’ll miss about Michigan’s offense last week. What will you miss about the Michigan defensive players heading to the NFL Draft? Let us know down in the comments!

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Maize n Brew Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Wolverines news from Maize n Brew