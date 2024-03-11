NFL Draft Profile: In a loaded offensive line class, LaDarius Henderson offers versatility

During the 2023 season, LaDarius Henderson mostly served as Michigan’s left tackle after transferring over from Arizona State. Henderson played in 14 of Michigan’s 15 games this season, starting 10 at left tackle on the way to All-Big Ten honors. Following his solid season, Henderson decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at Henderson’s profile for the draft, and where he stands in a class full of offensive line talent:

The Basics

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 309 pounds

Wingspan: 7-foot-1

Hand Size: 10 5/8 inches

Strengths

Versatility — has experience playing both tackle and guard throughout his college career despite playing mostly left tackle in 2023.

Recent success — only allowed two sacks on the season and was a first-team coaches, second-team media All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

Henderson has as five years of college experience under his belt and still only turned 22 years old in December.

He shows solid quickness and pad level to get in front of and stay in front of oncoming defenders.

Weaknesses

Henderson struggled against some of the better defenses Michigan faced and also didn’t perform his best at the Senior Bowl.

Despite allowing two sacks on the season, he also allowed 19 QB hurries and four QB hits.

He has a tendency to lunge at oncoming defenders making him susceptible against quicker and more athletic defenders.

He doesn’t have the best strength and anchor for a tackle prospect making him susceptible against stronger defenders. This could also pose a problem in run blocking.

Profile and Outlook

After winning the Joe Moore Award in 2022, Michigan was left with some holes to fill on the offensive line before the 2023 season. In the transfer portal, the Wolverines were able to scoop up Henderson from Arizona State as a graduate transfer. In his time with the Sun Devils, Henderson made 29 total starts, playing mostly left guard, but also appearing at tackle.

With Michigan’s guard spots already accounted for with Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter, Henderson got the chance to get some extended run at left tackle, and impressed in his time, earning All-Big Ten honors in his lone season in Ann Arbor.

When looking at where Henderson stands in this year’s draft class, he unfortunately stands near the back of the pack and currently profiles as a late Day Three pick. However, in a class that’s full of elite offensive line talent, he still has some traits that could make him worth a pick.

Henderson’s versatility is what will appeal to teams. After playing mostly guard at Arizona State, Henderson was asked to step in to protect J.J. McCarthy’s blind side at left tackle, and still did an admirable job. Much of his career experience and success though did come at left guard, though, which his where teams will have him pegged on their draft boards.

Additionally, Henderson is still only 22 years of age, and won’t be 23 until December, meaning that his age won’t be a red flag for teams and that he still has plenty of time to be developed. It also doesn’t hurt that he has experience under Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and Ben Herbert, giving him a level of maturity and NFL-readiness that other prospects might not offer.