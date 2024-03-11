Michigan Baseball Recap: The Wolverines go winless against Coastal Carolina

After winning its home opener in dominant fashion last week, the Michigan baseball team hit the road for a three-game series against No. 18 Coastal Carolina. It was a relatively big early season opportunity for Michigan, as the team looked to get closer to the .500 mark and build its resume with some wins over a talented Chanticleer squad.

The Wolverines got off to a roaring start in Friday’s game, as Stephen Hrustich stayed hot with a two-run homer in the first inning. Joe Longo would add a solo homer in the second inning to put Michigan up 3-0. Mitch Voit and Cole Caruso would drive in runs in the third to put Michigan up 5-0 early. The cracks started to show after that.

Coastal Carolina would strike back with a run in the bottom of the third and four runs in the fourth, thanks in part to six walks issued by starter Dylan Vigue, who finished the day surrendering four earned runs in 3.2 innings. Michigan would put up two runs in the eighth, which Coastal Carolina countered to make the score 7-7 heading into extra innings. The Chanticleers would eventually win on a walk-off homer in the 12th inning, despite a solid relief outing from Will Rogers, who struck out six batters in 4.1 innings.

On Saturday, Coastal Carolina came out swinging, putting up three runs against Michigan’s Chase Allen in the first inning. The Chanticleers kept the heat coming early in the game, scoring an additional run in the second, and seven in the third to go up 11-1. Stephen Hrustich would hit his second two-run homer of the weekend in the sixth, while Kyle Derneddee would add a solo shot in the seventh to chip into the insurmountable lead.

Coastal Carolina would continue the onslaught, scoring a total of 19 runs in eight innings. Michigan would tack on two additional runs in the top of the ninth thanks to a Joe Longo two-run shot, but it was all for naught as Coastal Carolina would close things out to win, 19-6.

With Michigan looking to salvage the weekend, the teams went back to work on Sunday afternoon and Jonathan Kim made sure things got off to a good start, as he hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Wolverines up, 2-0. Will Rogers added a solo homer in the second to put Michigan up, 3-0, but Coastal Carolina would come back with a two-run homer of its own in the bottom half to make it 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, the Chanticleers got to Michigan’s Mitch Voit, going deep three times in the frame and scoring five total runs, putting Coastal Carolina up 7-3. Coastal Carolina would continue to swing it, scoring an additional run in the fourth, and three more runs in the sixth to make it 11-3. Stephen Hrustich would triple in a run in the seventh, while Mitch Voit would hit a two-run homer in the ninth to make the final score 11-6.

Michigan is now an unimpressive 5-11 on the season. This weekend’s games were a continuation of Michigan’s pitching issues, as the Wolverines surrendered 38 runs in three games. Fortunately, the Wolverines have demonstrated their offense can still produce.

Upon returning from South Carolina, Michigan will get back to work at Ray Fisher Stadium, playing Toledo on Tuesday afternoon before welcoming in San Diego this weekend for the first home series of the year.