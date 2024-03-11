Durral Brooks named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for 2024

With very little going right on the court for the Michigan Wolverines this season, one of their star prospects had a big win off the court on Monday.

Durral “Phat Phat” Brooks, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School product and 2024 Michigan commit, has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for 2024.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and five assists per game for the Cougars (20-5). His team is still alive in the playoffs, as Catholic Central plays Grand Rapids Christian on Tuesday in a Division II state quarterfinal game.

To go along with his impressive stats, Brooks has scored 30 or more points eight games this season and recently became Catholic Central’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kaden Brown, who had 1,577 points. Brooks currently has 1,633 points.

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘relieved’ that he won it,” Catholic Central coach T.J. Meerman said of Brooks. “Because I know that it’s an honor to just be on that ballot. I’m excited for Phat, knowing the amount of extra late-night and early-morning workouts he’s put in for four straight years. So much of Phat’s work is in those unseen hours, and he’s earned his way on a list with the likes of Chris Webber, Wilson Chandler, Jason Richardson, and so many greats in our state.”

Brooks joins five-star forward Khani Rooths and three-star guard Christian Anderson in Michigan’s 2024 class, and will be the 12th Mr. Basketball winner to attend the University of Michigan and the first since Isaiah Livers in 2017.

Back in May 2023, Brooks spoke of his love for the Wolverines and his excitement to join the program.

“It’s a good campus because it’s more like a town, like a downtown area where people just hang out,” Brooks said. “I like the Crisler (Center), it’s nice, big and spacious. Some great colors, I love being down there.”

The four-star recruit prizes himself on his defensive prowess and the ability to attack the rim, two attributes Michigan was lacking in 2023.

“I would say my defense (is my strength), the energy I bring, being able to get my teammates involved,” Brooks said. “Keep my teammates involved in the game, like if they make a mistake, being able to pick them up. Effort, a lot of intensity on defense, and good play on both sides of the court.”

Brooks is expected to be a shooting guard for the Wolverines, a position currently held by Nimari Burnett and George Washington III. Burnett still has two years of eligibility left but is undecided about his future at Michigan. Washington is expected to return to the Wolverines, but averaged just 6.9 minutes per game and 1.0 points per game as a freshman. It will be interesting to see what Juwan Howard decides to do with his roster next season, but it’s very promising to see a recruit like Brooks win the prestigious award.