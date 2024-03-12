Recruiting Roundup: Brian Jean-Mary starts offering prospects, including one who is visiting this weekend

It has taken some time, but Michigan’s football staff for the 2024 season has finally been confirmed by the athletic department (except for Mike Hart’s replacement, which is still to be determined). The assistants were in the university’s athletic department website last week, with one of them being linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will discuss one prospect Jean-Mary has offered since officially being brought back to Ann Arbor, and he also happens to be visiting this weekend.

Newly offered LB visiting U-M this weekend for the first time

One of the first linebackers offered by Jean-Mary was Luke Metz. An unranked linebacker prospect from Hoschton, Georgia, Metz stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds.

As he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) after getting his offer, Metz had a relationship with Jean-Mary at his last coaching stop.

“He offered me at Tennessee,” Metz told Marich. “He’s such a great person and man. I love everything about him. A ton more interested (in Michigan with Jean-Mary there). Relationships are huge for me.”

Metz has already planned an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for this upcoming weekend. This will be his first ever visit to Michigan, and a successful visit could go a long way by the sounds of it.

“I’m super interested in Michigan,” Metz said. “I love the coaches and my relationship with coach BJ. They run it like an NFL program at Michigan. It’s just different.

“(He mentioned) I’m one of their top guys. They really like the way I play and how physical I am. I was the very first guy he called since he’s been at Michigan, if that says anything.”

There is one Crystal Ball prediction in for Ole Miss. Metz also has other offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri and more.

Four-star WR expected to visit Michigan next month

Ron Bellamy is swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail in the 2025 cycle, as he has the Wolverines in the conversation for several highly touted wide receiver prospects.

And one of those guys will be on campus in the very near future for another visit. According to On3’s EJ Holland ($) four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor will be unofficially visiting Ann Arbor on April 7.

At 6-foot and 165 pounds, the Geneva, Illinois native is no stranger to Michigan. In fact, he visited three times last year alone, including for The Game against Ohio State.

Holland also noted that Bellamy has been communicating a lot with Taylor. However, the competition is stiff, as programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and UCLA are all legitimate contenders in his recruitment. He also has offers from other big names like Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, USC and more.

The next step after this unofficial visit would be for Michigan to try and schedule an official visit with Taylor. There’s no telling when he wants to commit, but it’d be wise to get him back for an official visit this June, when most other prospects end up using their officials.

Taylor is ranked No. 4 in the state of Illinois, No. 13 at his position and No. 110 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

U-M makes top list for three-star CB

The Wolverines have made the top-five group for 2025 three-star cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch. The other programs on his list are Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. He announced the news over the weekend on his Instagram page.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Virginia native has been a longtime target for Michigan, as he received his offer last May. He has visited a couple times as well, once for the BBQ at the Big House and another for the Purdue game back in November.

There are three Crystal Ball predictions in the Wolverines’ favor. As long as they continue recruiting him like they have been, it seems likely that DeLoatch ends up in the class.