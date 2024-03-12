NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Keegan’s experience, improved pass protection will stand out in this year’s class

For the past three years, Trevor Keegan was a crucial part of Michigan’s offensive line strength. He appeared in 44 games and had 37 career starts at left guard. Keegan was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, and in 2023 his teammates voted him captain.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6’ 5”

Weight: 310 lbs

Arm: 32 3/8”

Hand: 10”

40-Yard Dash: 5.24 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.78 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30.5”

Strengths

Helped Michigan win the Joe Moore Award during back-to-back seasons.

Strong run blocker.

Improved his pass blocking this season. According to PFF, Keegan was in for 382 Pass Block snaps and didn’t give up a single sack.

Leadership. Keegan was voted team captain in 2023.

Wants to win. Announced he’d come back his senior season to help the team win a National Championship. He’s a player that puts the team’s goals first.

Weaknesses

Offensive line struggles during the Penn State game could highlight some of his challenges in pass protection.

Doesn’t always play through the whistle.

Can come off some blocks early.

Didn’t get a lot of attention from NFL teams and scouts ahead of Michigan’s post-season run.

Projections

Trevor Keegan played on a team that relied heavily on the run game in each season. However, 2023 highlighted a more balanced offensive game plan which allowed Keegan to show improvements during pass protection this season. It’s not unreasonable to assume Keegan will be in the top group of linemen picked up this year.

Michigan’s offensive line also benefits from having played some of the strongest defenses in the country. That means what he puts on tape should be a good representation of how he’ll perform against talented players in the NFL.

Another aspect of Keegan’s game is his leadership and winning mindset. He is a guy who could have gone pro a season earlier but came back to win a championship. He’s a team player something coaches can appreciate.