Two Wolverines land in PFF’s top-10 returning interior defensive linemen

Despite the Michigan Wolverines losing several key contributors and assistant coaches after the 2023 season, there’s still plenty of optimism on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. A big reason for that is the talent that Michigan will return on the defensive line in juniors Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.

If Wolverine fans needed another reason to be excited about Michigan’s defensive front in 2024, Graham and Grant were recently tapped by Max Chadwick and Pro Football Focus, as two of the top ten returning interior defensive linemen in the country. Even better, Graham checked in at No. 1 on the list, with Grant slotting in at No. 6.

Top 10 Returning Defensive Tackles for the 2024 Season



(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/4FBW9FxRjC — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2024

Despite coming into Ann Arbor as a low four-star recruit, Mason Graham has been an extremely productive member of Michigan’s defense since his freshman season in 2022 — an impressive feat considering he was surrounded by the likes of Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins. In his first season, Graham notched a PFF grade of 80.3, the highest in the country for FBS true freshman. He continued to produce with more playing time in 2023, earning second-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big Ten selection from the coaches.

In 2023, Graham registered three sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss, showing his strength and speed to get into opposing backfields seemingly at will. According to PFF, Graham was one of only two defensive linemen in the nation to grade as a top-10 pass defender and run-defender. Numbers like that show that Graham can succeed no matter what offenses decide to do, increasing his value and giving him the status as the nation’s top tackle.

Furthermore, Chadwick has also praised Graham as a potential prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, making some lofty comparisons to elite prospects like Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams.

Some of my favorite Mason Graham highlights from this past season.



DT1 in what’s a loaded position in CFB next year.



Nearly complete player: Size, agility, power, motor.



Has a chance to reach Carter/Quinnen levels as a prospect imo. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/PRmsCHN4pe — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) March 8, 2024

Kenneth Grant, on the other hand, was a bit of a revelation last year. We had heard rumblings throughout the offseason that Grant could be a breakout player in 2023, and he certainly delivered. With his first taste of extended playing time, Grant delivered five tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks en route to All-Big Ten honors (second-team coaches, third-team media) in his sophomore campaign.

According to PFF, Grant was the sixth-best returning Power Five interior defensive lineman by wins above average. He also showcased his ability to rush the passer with a 78.4 pass rushing grade. His size (6-foot-3, 349 pounds) and athleticism also add to his intrigue as a potential draft prospect. Oh yeah, and he can chase down running backs downfield, like he did against Penn State’s Kaytron Allen.

Even without Jenkins on the roster, Michigan still has a rock-solid case to have the best defensive tackle duo in the country next season. Both Graham and Grant have shown the ability to disrupt the passing attacks by getting to the quarterback. Graham has also been elite against the run in his career, while Grant has the chance to improve in this area with increased playing time in 2023. Additionally, the combinations of size, strength, and freakish athleticism that both players bring to the table will make them a handful for any offensive line to deal with.

While there might be some questions about the depth behind them for now, Michigan fans should have nothing but excitement for the prospects of the defensive front in 2024 with these two stars in the fold.