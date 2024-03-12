Quinten Johnson signs NIL deal, expected to return to Michigan for sixth year

Late Monday night, it was announced that safety Quinten Johnson signed an NIL deal with Randy Wise Automotive to be “the official defensive back of the Wise Team.”

Randy Wise Automotive Team is proud to welcome Quinten Johnson as the OFFICIAL defensive back of the Wise Team! We remain committed to helping these student athletes on and off the field. Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/bysopwRsmt — Randy Wise Automotive Team (@RandyWiseAT) March 12, 2024

The interesting part of this news is that Johnson announced in February that he was declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, he appears to be back as a member of the Michigan Wolverines and provides valuable depth to a position of strength for Sherrone Moore’s first defense in Ann Arbor.

Johnson has been at U-M since 2019, but began seeing consistent playing time in 2021. It was that season where he saw the field in all 14 games on special teams. In 2022, he finally saw time on defense, playing eight games at safety and racking up 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.

This past season was Johnson’s best in college, as he played in all 15 games on special teams and 14 of those games on defense. He wasn’t a starter, but he made big plays down the stretch of the season. Everyone remembers the pass breakup he had on Emeka Egbuka in the fourth quarter of The Game, but he’s also the one who forced the fumble on Jalen Milroe in the Rose Bowl.

OH NO JALEN MILROE



FUMBLE AND MICHIGAN RECOVERS pic.twitter.com/wETqtL24kQ — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) January 2, 2024

All in all, Johnson tacked on 22 tackles, five pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble in 2023.

Johnson likely won’t start at safety this fall, considering Rod Moore and Makari Paige are both back, but he will provide experience and depth at the position. He has appeared in 45 games while at Michigan, which is far greater than any other reserve safety on the team.

Had Johnson not returned, the Wolverines would be banking on a guy like Brandyn Hillman or Zeke Berry to take a huge step forward in 2024. Hillman, who was a true freshman this past season, has nine games of experience on defense, while Berry has just four. Needless to say, getting Johnson and all of his experience back could go a real long way this fall.