Survey: What do you want Michigan basketball to do the most this offseason?

The offseason is nearly here for the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team. The worst season in program history will likely end on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, and once that happens, all attention shifts to 2024-25.

So what should happen this offseason to set the Wolverines up for the best success next season? Fire their head coach? Get an entirely new assistant staff for Juwan Howard? How about improve NIL for the program? Or hope to god that the admissions department eases up a bit to help land some elite talent in the portal?

Additionally, do you think Michigan will win any games in the conference tournament this season, or will they go 0-1 in Minneapolis?

Tale our survey below, and let us know in the comments what you voted for!