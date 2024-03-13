Who’s on your 2021-2023 Michigan football Mount Rushmore?

There’s no denying the past three seasons of college football have been magical for Michigan fans. With three straight Big Ten championships, three straight College Football Playoff appearances, and a National Championship to boot, it’s been an unprecedented era for the program.

Some people in the offseason enjoy building metaphorical Mount Rushmore’s of certain eras. Today, we want to know who’s on your Mount Rushmore of Michigan football for the past three seasons.

This is a difficult exercise made even tougher because some players were around for all three years, while others saw just one or two. For example, it’s tough to exclude someone who rushed for five touchdowns against Ohio State, but I don’t have Hassan Haskins on my Mount Rushmore. The same goes for David Ojabo, who was a monster in 2021 but went to the NFL after that.

Another one-hit wonder I wasn’t able to have on the list is Olu Oluwatimi, who was only with the Wolverines for one season. You know your program is in a good place when a Rimington Award winner doesn’t make your Mount Rushmore over just a three-year span.

On the flip side, it was very tempting to include players like Mason Graham and Will Johnson who were freshmen in 2022 and sophomores in 2023. While they undoubtedly played huge roles in the National Championship run, they narrowly missed my personal Mount Rushmore.

The toughest omission without a doubt was Michael Barrett. The winningest player in Michigan history was around for the entire run and was as reliable as they come.

Here are all my honorable mentions:

J.J. McCarthy

Hassan Haskins

Donovan Edwards

Ronnie Bell

Roman Wilson

Colston Loveland

Trevor Keegan

Andrew Steuber

Olu Oluwatimi

Kris Jenkins

David Ojabo

Mason Graham

Mazi Smith

Michael Barrett

Will Johnson

Rod Moore

Dax Hill

Jake Moody

This leaves us with my choice for Michigan’s 2021-23 Mount Rushmore:

RB Blake Corum

Corum joins the incredibly miniscule list of people who promised a National Championship and actually delivered. He was instrumental as a change-of-pace back in 2021 before a Heisman-caliber season in 2022. If Corum stayed healthy, I’m convinced we would be talking about a Heisman Trophy winner.

He followed that up with an outstanding 2023 in which he broke the rushing touchdown record at Michigan. There’s no chance an All-American who now holds the scoring record at Michigan wasn’t going to make my Mount Rushmore. Business is finished.

OG Zak Zinter

This may be a controversial pick over someone like J.J. McCarthy, but you can’t exclude the offensive line from your Michigan Mount Rushmore — it was the heartbeat of the team throughout the entire Harbaugh era, and Zinter was the best of the best. An All-American in 2023, Zinter was a stalwart at right guard during the three-year run and was even a three-time All-Big Ten selection.

While his injury against Ohio State in 2023 was crushing, the team rallied behind him to defeat the Buckeyes and win the National Championship. Without his presence on the offensive line, who knows where this team is.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

The national media tends to give Hutch much of the credit for changing the culture and narrative at Michigan, and I tend to agree with them. While he was only at Michigan during one of the three years, he had one of the single-greatest seasons in college football history in 2021. His 14 sacks are the most in a single season in Michigan history, and he also nearly won the Heisman as a defensive end, which would have been unprecedented.

Quite simply, Hutchinson was unblockable. The NFL recognized that, as he was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Heading into the 2021 Ohio State game, many thought the Buckeyes were unbeatable, but Hutchinson led the charge with three sacks on CJ Stroud.

DB Mike Sainristil

Sainristil may not be the most physically imposing player, but he was certainly the heart and soul of the Michigan defense the past couple years. He was the definition of coachable, as he seamlessly transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback to nickelback to wherever the coaches asked him to play. He was always in the right place at the right time and was on the right end of some of the biggest moments.

Despite Sainristil’s diminutive stature, he was one of the most sure-handed tacklers on the team. His interception in the National Championship sealed the victory and will be in Michigan lore forever.

I’ve given my selections, but who’s on your Mount Rushmore? Does J.J. McCarthy need to be included? Did I pick the wrong offensive lineman? Should more love be given to Jake Moody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.