Scouting Report: Drake Nugent’s elite pass-protection stats will help NFL Draft stock

Drake Nugent transferred to Michigan via Stanford last season and had big shoes to fill. Michigans prior center, Olu Oluwatimi, won the Rimington Award and Outland Trophy. Nugent wound up being a great addition to the Wolverines and played a big role on the o-line during their championship run.

NFL Combine Results

Height 6’ 1/2”

Weight: 298

Arm Length: 33”

40-Yard Dash: 5.23 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.83 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29.5’’

Broad Jump: 8’ 5’’

3-Cone Drill: 7.33 seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.5: seconds

Bench Press: 25 reps

Strengths

Team captain at Stanford

Started 39 games throughout his collegiate career

One sack allowed last season in 386 pass-block snaps

Fares well in run coverages as well

Negatives

Undersized in height as well as arm length and hand size

Tested in the lower-tier to middle-of-the-pack range among offensive lineman at the combine

Do Your Homework

Nugent holding his own in pass-protection

Drake Nugent (No. 60) going to WORK pic.twitter.com/71WYcWXPLr — Andrew Bailey (@UMAndrewB) October 4, 2023

Nugent gets to the second level quickly

Man this is nice from Drake Nugent, the track is perfect. doesn’t even let himself look back until he climbs. Then finish! Excellent work. pic.twitter.com/sAe3hcmon9 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 4, 2024

Conclusion

Nugent was part of a great Michigan offensive line and he played his role effectively. The proof is in the pudding, Nugent was great in pass-protection and that is something that NFL teams are keenly aware of. However, Nugent isn’t the quickest, the strongest, and certainly isn’t the tallest, these are things that will make him a late-round pick. Expect Nugent to be selected in the fifth round at the earliest, but likely in the sixth round or later. Nugent being able to take on physical interior d-lineman in the NFL is far from a given and he’ll be an underdog story at the beginning of his pro career.