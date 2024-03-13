When Sherrone Moore hired Wink Martindale away from the NFL, his addition was met with a blend of excitement and skepticism. Martindale, labeled as an “architect” of the coaching tree that produced Michigan’s two previous defensive coordinators, is notorious for his aggressive, blitz-heavy style that slightly differs from the version of the Ravens defense Michigan ran with Macdonald and Minter.

Some of that skepticism was laid to rest on Wednesday when the 60-year-old Martindale appeared on the In the Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen to discuss his vision for the defense and make his first public comments since becoming the Wolverines’ newest defensive coordinator.

“The thing that I love about being a coach is being around the players. And that’s what’s been great for me since I’ve been here — because there’s guys here all the time, watching tape, asking questions.” Martindale said. “We’ve had players: Rod has been in there; Makari has been in there. Mason has been in — in our staff meetings. If they want to come in and sit in a staff meeting, come on in, and let’s talk football. And it’s all relative, whether it’s high school, college, or pros, as far as the teaching and educator part of it. But there is a different excitement of guys wanting to learn and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The past two defensive coordinators for the Wolverines were previously Ravens assistants under Martindale, and that Ravens-style defense worked wonders for them. With Wink now overseeing Michigan’s defense, there will be a certain pressure for him to mimic the success of those previous systems. Martindale offered his thoughts on inheriting a defense built by Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter, two people he mentored:

“I think the biggest thing is there’s been some verbiage changes because of the up-tempo of college football. You have to make a lot of calls just one-word things. But they kept the foundation of what we all put in together back in 2018,” Martindale said. “And that’s fun to see it work. And it’s not just worked for those two; it’s worked for D’Anton Lynn, who’s at SC now, Zach Orr, who’s the defensive coordinator at Baltimore. There’s a lot of guys that have come up through our tree, if you will, that they’re having a lot of success with this system. It’s like I told the players: In all humility, I’m the OG of the system, so we’re gonna be just fine.”

Martindale has spent the better part of his career competing at the pro level but that has not quelled his excitement to be in Ann Arbor one bit. When asked about the opportunity and what it means to him, Martindale spoke passionately about his new role with the Maize and Blue:

“The excitement of coming back to my roots, like I initially said. And just to have the opportunity. I mean, this is a dream job, coming to the University of Michigan and being the defensive coordinator and having this opportunity. It’s one of those things: I think our lives are full of bucket list things,” Martindale explained. “And when you look back at the end, it’s going to be a bucket list thing that I did, or that we did — my wife and I. I’m just really excited about it. And I’m excited about getting back to the pageantry of college football. Because that’s different, you know that, compared to the pro level. And, you know, I wish we had a little bit easier schedule than what we have. But I guess it’s something I’m used to where I just came from.”

Despite the Wolverines losing several key contributors after the 2023 season, there’s still plenty of optimism for the 2024 season. A big reason for that is the talent that Michigan will return on the defensive side of the ball. Martindale offered his early impressions of the team’s defensive unit, starting with star DTs Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant:

“The thing that you see — and this is through the Draft process, and when you’re evaluating college guys coming out — is the lack of technique that a lot of them play with. And these guys are square football players who play with knockback and they can make plays. And it warms my heart to see that,” Martindale noted. “Some will say that they don’t have enough of this or they don’t — it’s complete hogwash. Because if you can start with stopping the run, which those two are very good at, and they do it in different ways. It’s not just because they’re square and play with knockback. They both move well, and it’s gonna be exciting for us.

And we got the two linebackers with Ernie and Jaishawn, the transfer from Maryland, that when you’re strong up the middle, and you talk about those two tackles, those two inside backers, and then the two safeties that we have, that’s a great place to start to have a great defense.”

With Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell off to the NFL, Michigan will lean heavily on returning edge rushers Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore. Wink offered plenty of praise for the duo, even stopping to credit Stewart for his importance during the final play of the Rose Bowl:

“It’s a great starting point. We just need to build some depth behind them. But I think both D-Mo and Josaiah, they’re hidden gems, and they did a lot. Just look at the final play against Alabama with Josaiah doing that to that tackle. I mean, that’s what made the play, which a lot of people don’t realize, but it is. That type of mentality up front across the board is going to win you a lot of football games.”

With over 40 years to his name as a coach, Martindale is a slightly different candidate than either of the Wolverines’ previous two defensive coordinators. On the value that his experience brings to the Michigan staff:

“Experience itself is sometimes overlooked in today’s age of football at all the different levels. And I think that when you take the mindset of not only developing players but developing coaches, which we have for the last few years, I think you’ll really like where you’re at at the end of this thing,” Martindale said. “Sherrone is a stud and obviously, it’s a match made in heaven for he and I to come together, and I’m really excited about that. And if he has anything to say, ‘What have you guys done in the past?’ I just have a bigger library than most because I’ve been doing this for 40 years.”