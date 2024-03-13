Social media reactions to Michigan hiring Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford

The Michigan Wolverines filled their running backs coach vacancy quickly. Per multiple reports, Michigan is set to hire Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.
Here are social media reactions to the news.
Alford has coached some excellent running backs
SOURCE: Michigan is targeting Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford for the same position, to replace Mike Hart.— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 13, 2024
Alford has spent the past nine seasons with the Buckeyes, after a six-year run at Notre Dame. @JohnDBrice1 first.
He has coached the likes of Ezekiel Elliott,… pic.twitter.com/NHkbnBWv6x
Michigan RB signee Jordan Marshall loves the news
#Michigan RB signee Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) 'super excited' to be coached by new RB coach Tony Alford (FREE)— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) March 13, 2024
"I’m so thankful for Coach Moore getting the best guys possible for the job. Now we both got something to prove. GO BLUE!"https://t.co/3dgIdy0AaG pic.twitter.com/22SS6Hv71n
Alford is solid on the recruiting trail
F*ck it, Tony Alford highlights pic.twitter.com/ezNb8yQtsb— JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) March 13, 2024
Lots of folks are poking fun at Ohio State with Alford leaving the Buckeyes for Michigan
Losing Tony Alford to Michigan is a massive blow to the Ohio State program. But all these reports of the Buckeyes being “blindsided” by this news smells like BS to me.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 13, 2024
If there’s anything OSU should be used to after the last 1,500+ days, it’s suffering major losses to Michigan.
TFW long time Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford leaves Columbus to grab the Michigan football RB coach opening pic.twitter.com/rnvwBCfgqX— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 13, 2024
Tony Alford is the player to be named later in the Greg Mattison/Al Washington trade— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 13, 2024
Tony Alford is leaving for #Michigan because he knows the NCAA is about to drop the hammer on the #OhioState program. https://t.co/JzRnmwE7AK pic.twitter.com/3Zx9dLGXOO— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) March 13, 2024
How some Ohio State fans are dealing with the loss is comical
Tony Alford has been at Ohio State for nine seasons. He has signed one high school running back — JK Dobbins — who became an NFL Draft selection.— B1G_Ryan (@B1G_Ryan) March 13, 2024
Good riddance.
Tony Alford you’re dead to me dog— Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) March 13, 2024
Tony Alford is a good man. I understand doing what you have to do for his own best interest. It just sucks that it's that team.— jbook™ (@jbook37) March 13, 2024
Last Michigan coach to lose a position coach to Ohio State: Jim Harbaugh (2023 National Champion)— Terry T (@CFB_Stop) March 13, 2024
Last Ohio State coach to bring in a position coach from Michigan: Ryan Day(1-3 against his rival)
Is the Tony Alford move the change needed to flip the rivalry back to Ohio…
Next RB coach will be a upgrade over Tony Alford— Buckeye Realm (@BuckeyeRealm_) March 13, 2024
I got on and seen everyone saying F U to him. And was like, wtf happened. Now I know. F U Tony Alford. https://t.co/KwhiDzu56N— Jason Garrison (@Jason23Gar) March 13, 2024
Loading comments...