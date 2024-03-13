Tony Alford officially says goodbye to OSU, showcases new title at Michigan

New Michigan Wolverines running backs coach Tony Alford has officially said goodbye to Ohio State fans in a message he sent out on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“The last 9 years have been nothing short of amazing and there are so many people to thank and acknowledge. For fear of leaving anyone out, I will intentionally only name 6 individuals by name. But to those of you who know, well, you know.

“I want to specifically thank Urban Meyer and Gene Smith for giving me the opportunity to come here back in February 2015. I want to thank Ryan Day and the numerous members of the coaching staff and support staff within The Woody. So many lifelong friendships have been formed and I am appreciative of you all.

“To the Dublin community and specifically to the Jerome High School administrative and teaching staff, I want to truly thank you all for the time spent with my 3 sons over the course of 9 years. Your impact on my sons cannot be understated. To Bob Gecewich (current head coach at Perry HS) and Morgan Drake (owner of Drake Dance Academy) and Brett Glass (current head coach at Jerome HS), the impact and impressions that you have individually had, and made, on Rylan, Kyler and Braydon is so appreciated. You all have poured so much into their lives and been so instrumental in their development as young men and I thank you so very much.”

“To Buckeye Nation, the support you give this program has been second to none and it’s appreciated, thank you.

“Now, to the most important people, the players. You guys have had such an amazing impact on me, not only as a coach, but also as a father and as a man. I thank you and your families so much for allowing me to be a small part of your journey. I can only hope that I made half as much an impact on you all as you have on me. Watching so many of you grow to become the men that you have become makes me so proud. Thank you guys and I hope and pray that all of your successes are as great as your dreams and goals.

“All of that being said, as I will undoubtedly miss so many things about being a member of the Buckeye Football Family, I am excited about what the future holds as I embark on the next chapter of this journey. Best wishes to all!!”