Recruiting Roundup: New linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary extends offer to top-100 LB

For today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive into Michigan making offers to a top-100 linebacker and a three-star running back, plus 2025 quarterback commit Carter Smith planning to visit for the Spring Game.

Let’s get into it.

Brian Jean-Mary offers top-100 LB

New Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has already been busy on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to 2025 top-100 linebacker Tarvos Alford, he announced last weekend.

“I found out from Coach BJ and (assistant director of recruiting) Sam Popper and I was excited and grateful,” Alford told Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider ($). “It means a great deal. They have produced some good linebackers.”

On the 247Sports composite, Alford is rated 63rd among the 2025 class, eighth among linebackers, and eighth among recruits from the state of Florida. The Vero Beach native has more than 20 offers. Blake Alderman with The Florida Insider has logged a Crystal Ball prediction for Alford to become a Gator, and Alford tweeted that he plans to take an official to Ohio State at the end of May.

Jean-Mary had already developed a bond with Alford when recruiting him to come to Tennessee, and hopefully, that relationship can carry over to Michigan.

“I’m interested,” Alford said in regards to Michigan. “Me and Coach BJ already had a relationship from Tennessee and me and Sam have been building a relationship while the coaching staff changes were happening. I am very interested and (Coach BJ) a great guy.”

Alford is set to make his commitment announcement on March 30. We’ll keep you updated on his recruitment.

2025 quarterback commit plans to visit for the spring game

Carter Smith, a top-200 quarterback who is committed to the Wolverines, told Marich with The Michigan Insider ($) that he plans to come to Ann Arbor for the spring game next month.

“Planing on getting up for the spring game next month,” Smith said. “Very excited, haven’t been up since the season and it is always great to get around everyone! I’m looking forward to seeing how the new staff operates and meeting some of the new coaches!”

Smith is coming off a stellar junior season, where he threw for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season, also using his legs to rush for 715 yards and 19 touchdowns. Smith led Bishop Verot Catholic High School to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Class 2S State quarterfinals. His efforts helped him win Gatorade Florida Player of the Year.

Since Smith committed in mid-November, Kirk Campbell has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Smith said that he was excited to see what Campbell plans to do with the offense.

“I’m really excited about him getting the job,” Smith said. “I think he’s going to open up the offense a little bit more, so it’ll be fun to see what he does!”

Ron Bellamy extends offer to three-star RB from his alma mater

Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy went back to his home state on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to running back Jasper Parker, who currently plays at Archbishop Shaw in Louisiana, Bellamy’s alma mater.

On the 247Sports composite, Parker is rated as the 420th-best prospect in the 2025 class, ranked 38th among running backs and 16th among players from Louisiana. He’s collected almost two dozen offers, including ones from Alabama, USC, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

Parker told EJ Holland with The Wolverine ($) it meant a lot that Bellamy recruited a player like him from his home state.

“He told me that they liked me at that he was going to get to know me and let the staff watch my film,” Parker said. “He said they would be calling me soon. When he did call me back, it meant a lot because he kept his word. It meant a lot that a guy from my state, my city and my school gave me the offer. It was unreal getting the offer from coach Bellamy.”

Michigan has been a great place for running backs to thrive, with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards being the latest examples of that. Backs like Parker have noticed that.

“I liked seeing how they utilized their backs this year and in the playoffs, especially,” Parker said. “I could see myself filling in their shoes and making big plays. As a running back, you want to go to a team that uses their running backs a lot.”

The next step in the process is getting Parker on campus for a visit, which the young running back said he plans to make with his family. His dad seems to love the idea of him becoming a Wolverine.

“My parents and I are looking into it,” Parker said. “My dad said ‘that’s your chance because they are always going to be winners.’ We are definitely wanting to visit. I know they win, and coach Bellamy has told me about the alumni. I just want to see how they attack the game of football.”