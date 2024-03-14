Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament

A truly terrible season for the Michigan men’s basketball team has come to a close, with the 14-seeded Wolverines falling to the 11-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, 66-57.

This ends what has been a historically bad season for the Wolverines, who with the loss to Nebraska last week broke the program record for losses in a single season. They finished 8-24 overall and 3-18 in the Big Ten, the fewest conference wins since the Wolverines went 2-12 in the 1966-67 season.

Michigan lost its lone matchup with Penn State this season, 79-73, a game at The Palestra where Philadelphia native Phil Martelli served as head coach. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season just under .500 (15-16), but were still six games better than Michigan in conference play (9-11).

It was another ugly loss filled with turnovers, terrible defense and inconsistent offense. It was a lot like every other loss we’ve seen from the Wolverines this season.

We’ll have plenty of coverage in the coming weeks regarding what should be a busy offseason for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, but until then, here are some takeaways from this loss.

Yet again, too many turnovers

The Wolverines struggled to get offense going early in this one, missing 12 of their first 15 shots. They couldn’t establish a flow on offense with sloppy play, turning the ball over six times in the first eight game minutes.

The Wolverines have struggled with turnovers all season long — they turn the ball over 12.9 times per game, worst in the Big Ten and tied for 276th out of 351 teams in DI college basketball. They were especially sloppy in this one with 13 turnovers, including 11 times in the first half. Michigan had four more first-half turnovers than first-half made field goals (seven).

The Wolverines were so sloppy with the ball they couldn’t establish any sort of offensive rhythm, and it snowballed from there. It was just mistake after mistake.

Michigan did take care of the ball much better in the second half, but didn’t get enough stops for that to matter. Taking care of the basketball has to be an area of emphasis in the offseason with how badly the Wolverines have played this season.

Offensive struggles leads to terrible end of half

We know Michigan likes to run ball screens with Dug McDaniel; it’s been its main set all season long, and Penn State knew that too, putting two on the ball on every screen. McDaniel struggled with that pressure, scoring zero points in the first half to go along with four turnovers.

Despite being unable to get any sort of consistent offense early, the Wolverines were able to keep things close for most of the first half, as has been the case all season long. Two free throws from Terrance Williams II tied the game up at 20 with 4:22 left in the half.

But the inevitable collapse happened yet again. Penn State closed the half on a 13-2 run, and suddenly Michigan was in a 33-22 hole at the half that felt really hard to climb out of.

Michigan can’t come back thanks to bad defense...and more bad offense

Michigan’s offense woke up at the start of the second half and finally got a rhythm going once McDaniel hit a few shots. They were playing well offensively, cutting Penn State’s lead to four a few minutes into the half.

But Michigan could never retake the lead because it couldn’t get stops on the Nittany Lions, who made four of their first six shots of the second half. Penn State didn’t play great offense (40 percent from the field) in the final 20 minutes, but it was enough against this pitiful Michigan team.

You need to get stops on consecutive possessions to go on a run and erase a lead, but Michigan has struggled with that all season long. Bad on-ball defense, terrible help-side defense, and foul trouble was a recipe for disaster.

Even after showing more fight in the second half, Penn State kept a 6-10-point cushion for most of the half because of bad defense.

That inevitable second half collapse fans have grown accustomed happened late in this one as Tarris Reed Jr. and Will Tschetter picked up their fifth fouls. The Wolverines couldn’t make the comeback they needed to keep their season alive, partially because of bad defense and partially because of Michigan scoring zero field goals in the final 8:07, aside from a bucket in the closing seconds by walk-on Jackson Sevala.

Final thoughts

Simply put, the Wolverines weren’t good enough to dig themselves out of a double-digit deficit. They can’t score efficiently enough, they can’t take care of the ball, they can’t get stops, and while they showed some fight in the second half last night, we’ve seen them check out mentally in games way too often this season.

The Wolverines were officially the worst team in the Big Ten, and one of the worst teams in all of college basketball in 2023-24. Change in some form needs to happen this off-season to stop the backslide this program has been experiencing the past few seasons from getting worse.