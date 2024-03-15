Juwan Howard fired as head Michigan men’s basketball coach

After five seasons serving as Michigan’s head coach, Juwan Howard has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

Additionally, the press release stated a, “National search will begin immediately.”

Howard posted an 82-67 record through five seasons as head coach. He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season title in the 2020-21 season and a trip to the Elite Eight. He guided the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament twice, but missed out on the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons. Last year, the Wolverines went 18-16 and went to the NIT, losing in the second round at Vanderbilt.

This season, the Wolverines, who with the loss to Nebraska last week broke the program record for losses in a single season. They finished 8-24 overall and 3-18 in the Big Ten, the fewest conference wins since the Wolverines went 2-12 in the 1966-67 season.

Before the 2023-24 season began, Howard was away from the team while he recovered from heart surgery. He returned to the sideline in an assistant role during the Memphis game in the Battle 4 Atlantis and stuck with that role up until his firing. Howard said after the Big Ten Tournament loss to Penn State that, health-wise, he has started to turn a corner a few weeks prior.

Before coaching at Michigan, Howard suited up for the Wolverines as a member of the Fab Five. Across three seasons for the Wolverines, Howard averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

After his stint playing in Ann Arbor, Howard played in the NBA for eight teams, beginning with the Washington Bullets and ending with the Miami Heat. Following his playing career, he served as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat for six seasons.

After an encouraging start to his head coaching tenure, the men’s basketball program has taken a turn under Howard, both on the court and off the court.

This news just broke, and there will likely be lots of news surrounding this. We will keep you posted as soon as we learn more.