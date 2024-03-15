Michigan beats Toledo on a walk-off, hosts San Diego for a three-game set this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines play their first home weekend series of the season when the San Diego Toreros visit Ann Arbor starting later today. The Wolverines come into the weekend 2-0 at home after they picked up a big comeback win over Toledo on Tuesday.

The Wolverines gave up six runs in the first two innings and trailed 6-0, but scored three in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the third to make it 6-5.

Kyle Dernedde then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when he singled in Cole Coruso, who was on base following a hit by a pitch.

The game went to extra innings after neither team scored in the final three regulation innings. A scoreless 10th and 11th set up the bottom of the 12th for the Wolverines, where Casuro singled down the left field line to score Mack Timbrook and walk off the Rockets.

The victory improved Michigan’s record to 6-11 on the season and 2-0 at home. On Friday, the Wolverines will look to keep the winning ways going at home when they begin the three-game set with the San Diego Toreros.

The Toreros come into the weekend 8-7 on the season and have split their last four games, going 1-2 against No. 17 Dallas Baptist last weekend and defeating the Wolverines, 9-1, two weeks ago at Dodger Stadium in the finale of the Dodgertown Classic.

In the first meeting, the Toreros led 2-1 heading into the fifth when they broke it open with six runs. Dylan Vigue was pitching well in that game, but after striking out the first batter of the inning, the next eight reached base.

The Wolverines' offense struggled, as they recorded just four hits and scored their lone run in the bottom of the third on a Bradley Navarro ground out.

The Toreros offense is led by Jack Gurevitch and Jack Costello. They are hitting .379 and .362 respectively to lead the team. Costello is also the team leader in home runs with four and RBI with 23.

On the mound, Josh Randall has a 1.36 ERA with a team-best 25 strikeouts. Ryan Kyser and Logan Reddemann are the team’s other two main starters, but they are sporting 7.02 and 7.16 ERA respectively.

Game 1: Friday, March 15, 3 p.m., B1G+

Game 2: Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m., B1G+

Game 3: Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m., B1G+