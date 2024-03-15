Michigan OC Kirk Campbell discusses QB depth chart ahead of spring ball

The quarterback competition is wide open for the Michigan Wolverines heading into spring practices.

As far as who takes the first snaps on the first day of practice? Offensive Kirk Campbell has a plan.

“The pecking order heading into the spring is who is the oldest,” Campbell said. “If it’s the same grade, we’ll go in alphabetical order by last name. That’s how we’ll handle it on day one. We’ll reevaluate that on day two.”

The depth chart on the first day, if it goes oldest to youngest, will be Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis. The pecking order won’t stay this way for long.

Campbell also shared his thoughts on a few of the quarterbacks vying to be QB1.

Campbell on Jack Tuttle

“Having Jack Tuttle back is extremely valuable to the room as far as a veteran guy that’s been a couple different places. “I spoke on Jack ad nauseam in the past. Great leader, great way about him. Really good passer of the football. To have him back is good for the culture of the entire program.”

Campbell on Alex Orji

“His development of throwing the football from day one that I got here as an analyst to now is vast. It’s not even the same guy. He looks like a totally different player right now, and the ball pops off his hand.”

Campbell on Jadyn Davis

“Jadyn will have an opportunity just as the others to become a starter at the University of Michigan and if he’s ready to do that, he’ll be awarded with the opportunity,” he said of the highly regarded incoming four-star. “He embodies what you want in a quarterback: leadership, command, the care factor, the it-factor. When you’re around him, his personality is infectious.”

We’re a long way off from knowing who Michigan’s starting quarterback will be, and we’re still over a month away from Michigan’s spring game on April 20, which will give us an even better idea of who the frontrunner may be. What happens between now and then could greatly impact the depth chart entering training camp in August.