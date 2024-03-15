Five coaches we’d like to see replace Juwan Howard at Michigan

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines athletic department announced that Juwan Howard was relieved of his duties following an 8-24 season. It was one of the worst basketball seasons in the program's history, and it was clear Howard failed to foster a winning culture.

Now, athletic director Warde Manuel will be tasked with finding the next head coach in an offseason that should be full of qualified candidates. Michigan has the money, prowess and culture as an athletic department to at least draw interest from some of the top available coaches on the market. On top of that, the Wolverines are in the Big Ten, one of the two most best conferences in college athletics. This should be an appealing job, and the Wolverines should find a top name on the coaching market to fill the role.

Here are our five top coaches to fill the role in no particular order.

Nate Oats - Alabama

This is a “swing for the fences” option. Oats has already built one of the best basketball programs in the country in Tuscaloosa. The 2021 SEC Coach of the Year has coached three 20-win teams the last four seasons and won the conference twice in that span. The Crimson Tide have have made the tournament the last four years — which matches the total they had in the 15 years before Oats’ hiring — and were the No. 1 overall seed for the first time ever last season.

Oats has ties to Michigan, coaching Romulus High School for 11 years and going 222-52 in that span. His first Division I gig was at Buffalo, where he won the MAC Tournament three times and the regular season twice in a four-year span.

He recently signed an extension to stay in Tuscaloosa through the 2026-27 season, so it would likely take a significant pay raise and more NIL allotment for Oats to budge. But with his ties to Michigan, it is 100 percent a call Manuel has to make to see if there is any interest in returning to the Midwest.

Will Wade - McNeese State

An option at a much smaller institution with similar pedigree would be Will Wade, who is on a tear with McNeese State in the first year of his tenure. The 30-3 Cowboys won the Southland Conference with ease on their way to an NCAA Tournament berth. The year prior, McNeese was 11-23 and hadn’t been to the tourney in 21 years.

There is some controversy in Wade’s past, as he was caught on tape making a monetary offer to a recruit when he was with LSU. The FBI got involved, Wade was suspended, and eventually fired for the incident. But the Tigers had their best run in quite some time during his tenure.

LSU won 20 or more games in three of his five seasons Wade was with the program, and he was 55-33 in conference play. The Tigers won the SEC regular season championship in 2019 and made three consecutive NCAA Tournaments (2019, 2021, 2022).

Wade is a proven winner and program-flipper. He is likely going to be drawn back to a larger institution in 2024 and Michigan should be among the list of candidates for his service.

Sean Miller - Xavier

Speaking of proven, yet controversial coaches, Sean Miller has to be a guy Manuel looks at. Xavier and the Big East are great and all, but Michigan is on a whole different level with the resources available.

Miller left Arizona in scandal, similarly to Wade, because he allegedly offered DeAndre Ayton money to go there. Following an NCAA and FBI investigation in 2021, Arizona fired Miller after 12 seasons. Those 12 years were some of the most successful in program history. He won five conference regular season championships and three Pac-12 Tournament championships, and was also a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Last season, Miller joined Xavier for the second time in his career and led the Musketeers to the Sweet 16 after a 27-10 season. Following a down year in 2023-24, I wouldn’t be surprised if he heads back to a larger program this offseason.

Dusty May - FAU

Florida Atlantic was the Cinderella story of the college basketball season in 2022-23, as the Owls went from a No. 8 seed to the Final Four. In just five seasons, May has become the winningest coach in the program’s history, going 125-67 in that span.

May has followed the miraculous run from last season to a 24-7 record in FAU’s first season in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls finished in second in the regular season, behind only USF, and are in the midst of their conference tournament run. They will surely be in the tournament once the dusts settles.

The success in such a short time has made May a hot candidate. If he decides to leave, there will be many wanting his services, including Ohio State.

Brian Dutcher - San Diego State

From one former Wolverine to another? Brian Dutcher has been outstanding as the head coach at San Diego State the last seven seasons. The Aztecs are coming off an appearance in the National Championship last season, and are currently projected as a five-seed by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Dutcher was an assistant in Ann Arbor for nearly a decade with Steve Fisher and then followed him to San Diego State, where he remained the associate head coach. He is credited with recruiting the Fab Five to Michigan, as well as NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard to San Diego State.

Since taking over at SDSU, and in his first head coaching gig, Dutcher is 173-54, a two-time MWC Coach of the Year and a three-time regular season and conference tournament champion.

If Manuel is looking for someone with ties to the program, a ton of experience and a winning pedigree, a call to Dutcher would make a lot of sense.

HM: Josh Schertz - Indiana State

Schertz has Indiana State on a roll, winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title. The Sycamores did lose to Drake in the conference tournament championship, but many expect them to make the tournament anyways at 26-5.

He coached Division II Lincoln Memorial from 2008-21 before making the move to Indiana State. He won the South Atlantic Conference regular season title nine times in that span and made the tournament in all but four years. They also won more than 30 games five times in the Schertz era, leading to him being the SAC Coach of the Year seven times.