How should Juwan Howard be remembered at Michigan?

May of 2019 marked a major turning point in the history of the Michigan men’s basketball program. It was then that the long-tenured and well-respected John Beilein opted to make the jump to the NBA, accepting the head coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How could it be? Many fans were left baffled at the move at the time. It didn’t add up that a coach that had built up a program into something special would leave with so much left to accomplish. Questions followed about who would fill the void. Billy Donovan? Ed Cooley? Luke Yaklich? None of the above. Instead, Michigan and Warde Manuel would turn to another program legend, bringing back ascending NBA assistant and “Fab Five” member Juwan Howard to take the reins.

"I said I wasn't gonna cry. I guess that happens when you're excited about something so special, to you, that means so much."



The Fab Five’s place in Michigan history is complicated to say the least. The group is responsible for two years of some of the best basketball in the history of the program, making back-to-back appearances in the National Championship Game and challenging the status quo of college basketball as a whole. On the other hand, its legacy is shrouded by a scandal involving payments from a booster that resulted in both of those aforementioned seasons being vacated.

Howard was cleared of any wrongdoing in the scandal and had an exceptional career in Ann Arbor individually. He played three seasons at Michigan and earned All-American honors in his final year (1994) before ultimately declaring for the NBA draft and being selected No. 5 overall by the Washington Bullets.

Now let’s fast forward back to 2019 when Howard officially took over as the head coach. Howard led the Wolverines to a 19-12 mark in his first year before the season was eventually prematurely ended as a result of the COVID outbreak. While the season wasn’t what fans had been used to under Beilein, there was still some optimism heading into the following year.

It was during that next 2020-21 season where Howard’s team really took off. The roster, led by Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner, and Isaiah Livers, stormed through the Big Ten, winning the conference in the regular season with a 14-3 record and 23-5 record overall. The team’s magical run would come to an end against UCLA in the Elite Eight, but Howard would take home the 2021 AP National Coach of the Year Award.

From then on, though, it was a slow decline for the Wolverines on the court. Despite making it to the Sweet Sixteen the following year, the season’s most memorable moment came for the wrong reason when Howard was disciplined for striking a Wisconsin assistant coach in a skirmish following a February loss.

An uninspiring 2022-23 campaign would follow, and then one of the program’s worst seasons ever concluded just a few days ago with a 66-57 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament. Finally, with the program at rock bottom, Howard was relieved of his duties, putting an end to his five-year stint as Michigan’s head coach.

Right now, many fans might feel bitter towards Howard for the direction the program has headed in recent years. After it seemed to be ascending during the 2020-21 season, Michigan basketball has gotten worse in each of the last three seasons, without any hope for the future. This comes even after the program had been left in great shape when John Beilein left. Unfortunately, it looked like Howard’s relative lack of experience and composure would derail him towards the end.

Still, even though there were plenty of lows in the final three seasons of Howard’s tenure, fans should remember the highs of 2020-2021. While that year alone doesn’t outweigh the end of Howard’s tenure, his work with that team provided plenty of joy and good memories for fans — especially on the heels of an abysmal 2-4 season from the football team.

Additionally, fans should also remember the good Howard did as a member of the Fab Five. While the group’s legacy as a whole might be controversial, it similarly provided joy to members of the Michigan community and represents some of the best years in the history of Michigan basketball, making a national impact as well.

Undoubtedly, the Juwan Howard era didn’t end how anyone intended it to, but despite the lows that it featured, it’s not cause for fans to view Howard strictly in a negative light. Michigan now has a chance to move in a different direction with another coach at the helm, and hopefully fans will be able to remember Howard fondly again once things get back on track.