Column: Juwan Howard got off to a great start, but the men’s basketball program needs a fresh start

The Juwan Howard era at Michigan is officially over. After five seasons serving as head coach of the men’s basketball team, the Michigan alum was fired after the Wolverines finished 8-24, setting a new program record for losses in a single season.

Howard got off to a really good start, winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2019 and guiding Michigan to an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and a Sweet Sixteen in 2022. He was even named AP College Coach of the Year in 2021 and signed a five-year extension after that.

While it’s tough to let go of a member of the Fab Five, moving on is the best decision for the program when you look at factors on and off the court.

On the court

The downfall of the Wolverines on the court didn’t happen in one season.

Howard led the 2021-22 team to the Sweet Sixteen, but that team was on the bubble, had a record slightly above .500 (17-14) entering Selection Sunday and barely made it into the tournament. Howard deserves credit for taking that team to the second weekend, but cracks started to show in that season.

The following year (2022-23) was even worse. Despite having All-American center Hunter Dickinson and two top-15 NBA Draft picks in Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin, the Wolverines finished barely above .500 again (17-15), missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. That team infamously could not finish in close games — the Wolverines were 4-12 in regular season games that either went to overtime or were decided by five points or less. We often saw Michigan crumble on both ends of the floor late in games, which was a theme that persisted in the 2023-24 season.

This past season was a disaster, as the Wolverines only won three of their final 22 games once Howard returned as head coach after undergoing heart surgery. Michigan got blown out on a fairly regular basis, with nine of their 24 losses being by 15 points or more.

Anyone who watched the Wolverines this season saw a similar pattern every game; they hung around with teams early, but often got blitzed in the second halves of games because of a high turnover rate, defensive miscues and offensive lapses that made it impossible to make comebacks.

Way too often we saw negative body language from the Wolverines in the second half of these games, with players appearing to give up and put their heads down once they trailed by double digits. This team didn’t show a whole lot of fight after the New Year; in the 2024 calendar year, the Michigan football team won just as many games (two) as the Michigan men’s basketball team.

The on-court performance was at best inconsistent, and at worst embarrassing. While Howard wasn’t around at the start of the season, this team never showed signs of improvement as the year went along and kept giving up in important conference games. It was pretty hard to make a case for Howard to stay after how often the Wolverines looked incompetent this past season.

Off the court

As ugly as things have gotten on the court, events that took place off the court likely played a factor in the decision to fire Howard as well.

Howard’s quick temper on the sideline has become infamous, with the first notable incident happening in 2021 when Howard and then-Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon got into a confrontation during the Big Ten Tournament.

Howard was also put under a zero-tolerance violence policy following the infamous incident in Feb. 2022 when Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft following a loss to the Badgers. For that incident, Howard was suspended by the Big Ten for the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000.

Excluding games where he was suspended or didn’t serve as head coach for health reasons, the Wolverines went 23-37 under Howard after that moment. Perhaps that was the turning point in the wrong direction.

A story that hung over the 2023-24 season like a dark cloud was the saga involving Howard and former head strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson. Sanderson resigned from his position at the beginning of this month following an HR investigation into a confrontation between Sanderson and Howard that happened in December. About a week after that, Howard returned as Michigan’s head coach following heart surgery and an internal investigation into the incident. In the announcement of Howard’s return, athletic director Warde Manuel said, “Based on an internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved.”

While he wasn’t publicly punished for that incident, Howard burning that bridge with a respected member of the staff — who had been with the program for more than a decade and was a key part in developing players — was just another incident stacked on top of a handful of others.

According to a report from Brendan Quinn and Katie Strang with The Athletic, Rankin Climate, a third-party “external firm specializing in organizational climate assessments,” was brought in to look into the culture surrounding the Michigan men’s basketball program.

“There is a culture of fear within the MBB (men’s basketball) program and concern for retaliation by Coach Howard that has prevented staff from coming forward earlier, but now it is time to address that abhorrent culture,” Steven Stapleton, an attorney representing Sanderson, said in the letter obtained by The Athletic. “There are troubling issues within the program and it is clear that Head Coach Juwan Howard has created an intolerable environment for both staff and Student Athletes.”

You could make the case that admissions didn’t do Howard any favors, and you’d have to imagine that the addition of players like Terrance Shannon and Caleb Love — linked to Michigan before not joining the team at the final hour — would have helped on the court. And it’s no secret Michigan is behind other athletic departments across the country when it comes to NIL, and Howard was never afraid to express his concerns on that.

But admissions and NIL issues pale in comparison to the on-court struggles and the off-court scandals. Howard’s best seasons came with John Beilein’s recruits, and despite landing a few top prospects, Howard’s recruiting steadily got worse with each passing season. And it didn’t help that player development declined since Beilein left.

With the on-court product at a historic low, along with the off-court issues, this is a program in need of a fresh start. Howard is still a legend for his Fab Five days, and there were some great moments in his coaching tenure. But when looking at how far this program has fallen after being in National Championship just six years ago, it’s easy to see it was time to move on.