Warde Manuel must prioritize these two things in his next men’s basketball coach

On Friday afternoon, it was announced by the program that Juwan Howard had been fired as the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball coach.

This news comes with little surprise, as the team went 8-24 overall this season and was dead last in the Big Ten Conference. On top of the on-court struggles, the program also dealt with off-court issues, with Dug McDaniel’s road game suspension and the altercation between Howard and now-ex strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson being the lowlights.

Now, athletic director Warde Manuel is tasked with leading a national search for a new head coach to guide a once-heralded program. In my opinion, there are two key things Manuel should be looking for in his next head coach.

A lack of expectations toward NIL

Yes, this sounds crazy, but it’s pretty clear Manuel and the university are not prioritizing NIL as it pertains to recruiting highly ranked prospects and players in the transfer portal.

According to Sam Webb of 247Sports/The Michigan Insider ($), the one-on-one conversation between Manuel and Howard led to the latter’s firing, with the main reason being Howard’s belief they need to upgrade NIL in order for the program to succeed.

“I said there legitimate chance for Juwan to keep his job, but there was going to be an honest assessment of the problems, and a satisfactory plan for fixing them. “If it was all about the heart condition, Michigan would move on. “If it was all about admissions and the portal, Michigan would move on. “If it was all about NIL, Michigan would move on. “I heard (Howard) made NIL out to be the biggest issue and the key to fixing things. “That obviously wasn’t seen as a satisfactory plan, so a move was made.”

If it wasn’t clear to you before, it should be now — NIL will not be the main recruiting strategy ever at the University of Michigan under this current leadership. Manuel needs to make that clear with the new head coach in the interview process and ensure they are wholeheartedly onboard with that plan.

Player development

With Manuel and the university having this stance on NIL, the next head coach being able to develop underrated players at an elite level is crucial.

And it has to be at an elite level, because the next head coach very likely won’t be attracting elite prospects/players in the portal to come to Michigan. If it’s anything less than elite player development, Michigan will have a far less likelihood of competing in the conference and making the NCAA Tournament.

As Michigan fans know, former head coach John Beilein had an eye for underrated talent at the high school ranks. Just look at the guys he turned into good college players:

Caris LeVert (unranked)

Spike Albrecht (three-star)

Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman (three-star)

D.J. Wilson (three-star)

Jon Teske (three-star)

Austin Davis (three-star)

Eli Brooks (three-star)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (three-star)

This should be the norm for Michigan’s next head coach — building up the program with lowly ranked prospects who are a culture fit, know their role, are extremely coachable, and aren’t wanting to go to college to make money off NIL and be a one-and-done.

Expectations if Michigan goes this route

Because talent development is so important here, I would not anticipate much out of the first few years of the next regime. An NCAA Tournament appearance in the first two years would be a major success, but that shouldn’t be something to bank on happening.

Bottom line — this is going to take time. Whether fans want that or not (they don’t, nor should they), it will take a couple years to get the new coach’s own players in the building and begin developing their skills. A mass exodus will likely take place this offseason with Howard’s departure, so be ready to see a ton of new faces associated with this program next season.

What do you think? Let me know down in the comments below — I’d love to interact with you all about this!