How good is the Michigan men’s basketball job compared to other Big Ten programs?

With the firing of Juwan Howard, the head coaching job for the Michigan Wolverines is vacant for the first time in more than five years.

How attractive of a job is it to coaching candidates? Let’s break that down, and compare the job to others in the Big Ten.

What entices candidates to come to Michigan?

Michigan is one of the most recognizable brands in the country, which has had plenty of success, with a national title in 1989, and an appearance in the title game in 2013 and 2018. They also have had recent success, which is an important draw for recruiting, as the Wolverines made the Sweet Sixteen in five of six seasons from 2017-2022.

In terms of money brought in from The Athletic department, Michigan ranks fourth in the country with more than $210 million in total revenue in the 2022-23 academic year, and second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State. A good portion of that comes from basketball and there’s obvious brand recognition with Michigan being a Jordan school. Incoming candidates would have plenty of resources, along with a very passionate fanbase and a great college town to live near in Ann Arbor.

Michigan will pretty much always be a football school, especially on the heels of a National Championship earlier this year. That may be a positive for incoming candidates; the spotlight wouldn’t be as bright as it would be at a traditional Blue Blood like UNC or Kansas. And it’s a positive that Michigan is in the Big Ten, a conference rich with basketball tradition that has only gotten bigger in the uncertain era of conference realignment.

Potential drawbacks

The program an incoming coach would be inheriting is not in a good spot roster-wise. Three rotation players in Tray Jackson, Jaelin Llewellyn and Olivier Nkamhoua are out of eligibility, and starters in Nimari Burnett and Terrance Williams II only have one year of eligibility. There’s some encouraging young talent in Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed Jr., Will Tschetter, Youssef Khayat, and George Washington III, but it seems fair to expect at least some of those guys to hit the transfer portal with a coaching change. And that group only won eight games last season; there’s certainly talent there, but the pieces never fit very well together.

It’s been well documented that admissions didn’t do Juwan Howard any favors when it came to recruiting, with talented players like Terrance Shannon and Caleb Love falling through the cracks, with admissions playing a factor in both of those players going elsewhere. That’s the kind of thing that incoming coaches pay attention to.

Along with admissions issues, Michigan has not embraced NIL like many programs across the country, with coaches like Jim Harbaugh and Howard not being afraid to criticize Michigan in that department.

And with the size of Michigan comes the attention. While football will always get more attention, Howard certainly faced a lot of criticism from fans and the media over the last few seasons. That often comes with the territory of being a Power 5 Division I basketball coach, but certain candidates may shy away from all that attention.

How the job compares to others in the Big Ten

If you were to put all the Big Ten men’s basketball jobs into tiers, I’d put Michigan at the top of the second tier.

When looking at the 18 schools that will be in the conference next season, the obvious top job is UCLA if it were to become open, with the resources they have and the Blue Blood reputation. Mick Cronin had a down year this past season with the Bruins finishing the year at 16-17, and if that job ever becomes available, on the surface it appears to be more enticing for Michigan.

When looking specifically at basketball, I would think Purdue and Michigan State would be ahead of Michigan as well. Matt Painter isn’t going anywhere any time soon, but if he did move on, Purdue would be highly coveted with the recruiting prowess and the consistent performance on the floor. Tom Izzo has done a fantastic job at Michigan’s in-state rival, and in building that program into a blue blood, that seat will be a hot one once he hangs it up.

In terms of jobs, Michigan would be in that next tier, from a legacy and resource standpoint, on the same tier as Ohio State, USC, Oregon, and Illinois. Indiana used to be a blue blood, but with how they’ve been the past decade, I think they’d be on the same level as Michigan if the Hoosier administration moves on from Mike Woodson.

When looking at Big Ten jobs open this past season, Michigan is ahead of Washington after parting ways with Mike Hopkins. The Ohio State job may be available as well if the Buckeyes don’t retain interim coach Jake Diebler; top candidates like FAU’s Dusty May have been linked to that job, but I’d imagine top candidates will be linked to Michigan as well.

We may see Michigan and Ohio State compete for the same coaching candidates this off-season. Let’s hope Michigan makes the right decision with this hire.

Who do you want the Wolverines to pursue as their next men’s basketball coach? Let us know in the comments.