New Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs arrested for OWI, suspended indefinitely

New Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for OWI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated) early on Saturday morning.

In a statement provided to maize n Brew, head coach Sherrone Moore said: “Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

Chris Paige with the Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed to Maize n Brew that Scruggs was arrested around 3 AM local time.

Scruggs, who most recently coached for Wisconsin, was officially announced as Michigan’s DL coach on March 8.

“I have known Greg since our time together at Louisville and have always appreciated his drive and passion for the game,” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said last week. “We have stayed in contact through the years, and I always knew that Greg would be a great leader and teacher for a program that I was fortunate enough to assemble. Greg is a great football coach and an even better person. He will be an outstanding mentor for our players, especially the guys on the defensive line, and will help them achieve their football goals.”

The news of Scruggs’ arrest isn’t a positive for the Michigan program or Sherrone Moore. This is a new era of Michigan football and this is exactly the type of distraction the program doesn’t need with spring practices starting.