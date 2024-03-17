How to live stream the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament selection show

March Madness is finally here! Even though the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s team won’t make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year — there are literally zero odds via DraftKings Sportsbook this year, unlike last year — this is still one of the best times of the sports year, as the tournament very rarely disappoints.

And today is one of the most important days of the college basketball calendar — Selection Sunday. The entire 68-team field will officially be announced later this evening (6 p.m. ET to be exact) on CBS.

Additionally, the women’s tournament bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Kim Barnes-Arico and the Michigan Wolverines’ women’s basketball team have a good shot to make this year’s field after winning two games in the conference tournament, so we will be closely monitoring that reveal as well.

Luckily for college hoops fans in the metro Detroit area, you can catch some tournament games down at Little Caesars Arena! The home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings will play host for some Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games this year, so this will be your last shot at watching some high quality college basketball in the state of Michigan this year.

With the men’s team not making it this year, who will be your adopted NCAA Tournament team this season? Let us know down in the comments!

For more information on this year’s tournament, including dates/times/locations for all games, click here.

