Michigan women’s basketball to face Kansas in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

The Michigan women’s basketball team is dancing for the sixth straight season, and we now know who the Wolverines will be facing in the Round of 64.

The No. 9 Wolverines will take on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in Regional 3 in Los Angeles. The winner of that game will likely face the No. 1 USC Trojans in the Round of 32.

The Wolverines enter March Madness with a 20-13 overall record and a 9-9 Big Ten record. Michigan had been on the tournament bubble for most of conference play, but secured a spot in the tournament with a comeback win over Indiana, ranked 12th nationally at the time, in the Big Ten Tournament.

This is the sixth consecutive season the women’s team has made the NCAA Tournament (2018-present) and the seventh time head coach Kim Barnes Arico has led the team to the tournament since her tenure began in 2013. Michigan has made it to at least the second round in each of those appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021 an Elite Eight appearance in 2022.

The Wolverines have become a mainstay in the tournament, and with KBA signing an extension in November to keep her in Ann Arbor through the 2027-28 season, Michigan can continue to build on its consistent success. Next year’s team has the chance to be even better, thanks to a stellar recruiting class headlined by five-stars Syla Swords and Olivia Olson.

Stay with Maize n Brew for coverage of Michigan’s NCAA Tournament run. With Barnes Arico at the helm, the women’s basketball program is in great hands.