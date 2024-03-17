Freshman guard George Washington III plans to enter transfer portal

After one season with the Michigan Wolverines, freshman guard George Washington III plans to enter the transfer portal. He confirmed the news to Maize n Brew late Sunday afternoon, with the news first being reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

“I want to thank Wolverine Nation for the support and great moments over this past year,” Washington said in a statement posted to Instagram, edited by Tipton. “Coach Howard and staff, thank you for providing me with the opportunity to wear the maize and blue! The time I’ve spent with my brothers and coaches has been set in stone in my story forever.

“While this is not how I imagined my time at Michigan to be like, I want to continue to keep my options open as God works his magic on my life. After thoughtful prayer and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to Michigan for the (2024-25) season.”

The lone commit in Michigan’s 2023 class came to Ann Arbor from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, where he was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022-23 after averaging 24.4 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He initially committed to play at Ohio State, but he decommitted and ended up committing to Michigan in Nov. 2022.

Washington played less than seven minutes a game and 144 minutes total as a Wolverine, with a bulk of his minutes coming in garbage time. Washington averaged 1.2 points per game and made 18.5 percent of his shots, 22.2 percent of his threes and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

Like many freshman guards, Washington struggled to adjust to the speed of the college game on both ends, but it didn’t help that he didn’t get a lot of playing time. It never made sense why he didn’t play more, especially in a lost season and Michigan’s limited backcourt availability with injuries and Dug McDaniel’s six-game road game suspension.

Washington is the first Wolverine to publicly acknowledge his intentions to transfer since head coach Juwan Howard’s firing on Friday afternoon, and he likely won’t be the last. Stay with Maize n Brew for more news in what will likely be a busy offseason for the Wolverines.