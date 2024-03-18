Michigan PG Dug McDaniel enters transfer portal

Just three days after the firing of head coach Juwan Howard, Michigan Wolverines point guard Dug McDaniel has entered the transfer portal, a university spokesperson confirmed to Maize n Brew. McDaniel joins freshman guard George Washington III as players to enter the transfer portal the last couple days.

McDaniel appeared in 60 games across two seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three and 77.1 percent from the free throw line. McDaniel was Michigan’s leading scorer this past season, averaging 16.3 points in 26 games.

McDaniel came to Michigan from the DMV, playing high school ball at Paul VI Catholic in Virginia. He was a four-star recruit and was the third-highest ranked recruit in Michigan’s 2022 class, behind Tarris Reed Jr. and Jett Howard.

The Wolverines were without McDaniel for a key stretch of the 2023-24 season, as he was suspended for six road games while he worked towards meeting academic goals. The Wolverines, who finished the season with a 8-24 record, lost all six of the games where McDaniel was unavailable.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, after McDaniel told Tony Garcia with the Detroit Free Press after the Penn State loss in the Big Ten Tournament that, “I’ll worry about that later” when asked if he planned to return to Michigan.

There’s no doubt McDaniel is an electric player to watch with his lightning quick speed, tight handle, and ability to heat up from three in an instant. He did have some memorable moments at Michigan, like leading the team with 18 points in the win over Michigan State in 2022-23, and scoring a career-high 33 points in the overtime loss to Oregon this past season.

At the same time, McDaniel never played in an NCAA Tournament game. It’s not his fault the program has crumbled further and further over his two years, but his suspension also didn’t help Michigan. And while it was fun to root for the undersized point guard, that lack of size did not help him on defense, with opposing offenses often attacking him off the dribble and inside the three-point line.

Nonetheless, McDaniel was always a blast to watch. Losing the leading scorer is always a hit to a college basketball program, but it’s especially important for a Michigan team coming off a historically bad season.

In terms of next season at the point guard spot, Jaelin Llewellyn is out of eligibility, and two of Michigan’s 2024 commits — Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks — each play point guard for their respective high school teams.

We at Maize n Brew will miss watching and covering McDaniel, and we wish him the best throughout the rest of his basketball career.