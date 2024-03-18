Michigan Baseball Recap: Michigan takes one out of three from San Diego

After hosting its home opener last week against Oakland, the Michigan baseball team stayed in Ann Arbor for the first home weekend series of the 2024 campaign. The Wolverines welcomed in San Diego for a three-game set after losing to the Toreros, 9-1, earlier this year.

In game one on Friday afternoon, San Diego got off to a quick start against Michigan’s Mitch Voit, striking for a run in the first inning. However, Mack Timbrook and Michigan responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the first to tie the game at one apiece.

Michigan kept rolling in the fourth inning, where Dylan Stanton started a three-run frame with an RBI double. Voit and Mack Timbrook also drove in runs. San Diego would fight back though with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie the game back up at four.

The red hot Stephen Hrustich hit a solo homer in the seventh to give Michigan the lead back. Michigan was unable to salvage the lead, as San Diego tacked on three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to go up 8-5. Hrustich hit another homer in the ninth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wolverines lost, 8-6. Voit pitched for eight innings and allowed six earned runs, but provided some much needed rest for the bullpen.

On Saturday, Michigan would go back to work with a bullpen game and Chase Allen getting the start. Joe Longo got Michigan on the board first in the first inning with an RBI groundout. San Diego would come out swinging in the second, though, putting up four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

The Toreros saw the ball well against Michigan’s bullpen all day. They had another three-run frame in the fifth inning, and put up seven runs in the eighth. Heading into the bottom of the eight, the Wolverines trailed, 16-3, but were able to add a couple of runs. Michigan’s late rally would be far from what it needed, though, as San Diego held on for a 16-7 victory.

Michigan went back to work on Sunday looking to salvage the weekend with a win. With Dylan Vigue on the mound for the Wolverines, San Diego scored a run in the second inning to go up 1-0. Michigan designated hitter Collin Priest responded in the fourth inning with an RBI double to make the score 1-1. San Diego took back the lead in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, Michigan had its back against the wall. Fortunately, Collin Priest was able no salvage the weekend for the Wolverines, hitting a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth. The win prevented Michigan from being swept for the second weekend in a row.

Michigan is now 7-13 on the year. Michigan will stay close to home for its mid-week game, going over to Ypsilanti to face Eastern Michigan before heading to State College to play Penn State in a three-game series next weekend to begin Big Ten play.