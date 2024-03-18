Jesse Minter, Mike Macdonald were driving forces in Wink Martindale coming to Michigan

Whenever there is a coaching change in college football, questions constantly loom surrounding the new system, how the players will acclimate, and if there will be familiarity between the position coaches with that new system.

Before the 2021 season, the Michigan Wolverines brought in a young linebackers coach from the Baltimore Ravens named Mike Macdonald to be their defensive coordinator. Macdonald didn’t have any coordinator experience, but he was highly spoken of by Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, and turned a lackluster 2020 defense into one of the best in the country the next year, helping Michigan to its first win against Ohio State in a decade and its first Big Ten Championship since 2004. The defensive coordinator of the Ravens when Macdonald left…Wink Martindale.

At the same time, another young coach went through the coaching ranks at the Ravens. Jesse Minter was the defensive coordinator at Georgia State from 2012-2017 until he left for Baltimore as a defensive assistant, where he worked with the defensive backs. He was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2020 and went on to Vanderbilt and then Michigan in 2022, succeeding Macdonald to become the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines where he led the nation’s top defense to a National Championship.

When Minter left Michigan for the Chargers to follow Harbaugh, his successor was his old boss, Martindale. In doing so, he spoke to head coach, Sherrone Moore, and pitched the perfect person to replace him.

“It’s been great. It played a big part of me getting here,” Martindale said. “Jesse, he talked to Sherrone, I know that. And you know, I talked to Jesse. Right now it’s a busy time for him. It’s a busy time for me, too — he always picks up whenever I call. And I’m there for him, too, where he’s at. So it’s been great.”

There is something to be said for the Martindale/Ravens defense working so well for the Wolverines in college. When Martindale was asked about the style of defense, he called himself the “OG.”

“There’s a lot of guys who’ve come up through our tree if you will that are having a lot of success with this system,” Martindale said. “It’s like I told the players, I said ‘you know in all humility, I’m the OG of this system, so we’re going to be just fine.”

Bringing Martindale in ensures the players do not have to learn a new defensive system and, as Martindale says, “it works.” Not to mention, one of his position coaches has familiarity with the system as well.

LaMar Morgan, the new defensive backs coach, had been with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for the previous two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Before that, he was with Minter at Vanderbilt where he spent one year as its cornerbacks coach.

“It’s nice. It’s the trust factor. You’re talking to a guy that you’ve been friends with or worked with, stayed in touch with,” Martindale said. “I have watched all the Michigan games — we were at Baltimore that last year and then the Giants. We watched — I told LaMar (Morgan) we watched Vanderbilt play Connecticut. That was a barn burner!”

“...but, you know, it’s just when you have — it’s basically family because we spend more time, as coaches, we spend more time together than actually, you do your families, which is that’s a sad thing to say about the profession, but it’s the way it is.”

The defense will not be identical to years past, and Martindale plans on bringing his touch to the defense. After all, he is known to be one of the most aggressive defensive coordinators in football (at any level), so expect him to put his own footprint on the 2024 defense. In addition, the college game is very different from the pros as there is more spread and shotgun formation rather than pro-style. Nonetheless, the connections to Michigan were too special to pass up on for the 60-year-old who left the Giants after the 2023 season, and it will be exciting to see what Martindale can do.

“I’m not going to tell Ryan Day what we’re gonna do but I have confidence in these players they can execute at a high level,” Martindale said. “I am more aggressive than Jesse and the proof is in the pudding. So we’ll see how it works and if we can get to the quarterback rushing three, we will rush three. That’s the way football is. You just got to see how it changes because people are adjusted to us, too.”