Big House Bleachers: Who will be the next head coach of Michigan basketball?

A decision has finally been made and Juwan Howard is out at Michigan. Matt and Mike discuss what could be next for the Wolverines.

By Matt Hartwell
On this week’s episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Matt and Mike recap both good and bad news on the football circuit — starting with Sherrone Moore’s hire of former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.

Next, the boys discuss the bad news. Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested early Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and has been suspended indefinitely.

The most anticipated news of the week came Friday afternoon when Juwan Howard was relieved of his position as Michigan men’s basketball’s head coach. Mike and Matt recap that and take a look at some potential candidates who could right the ship in Ann Arbor.

