NFL Draft Profile: Kris Jenkins’ strength and versatility speak for itself

Every year, the Michigan Wolverines have turned talented defensive linemen into top NFL picks. This year will be no different.

Kris Jenkins is a smart, high-motor, strong and versatile prospect. He grew up around football (his father was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle) and has played with the mindset that he can outlast any offensive linemen with his strength. Jenkins is known as a primary run-stopper who played mostly in a 3 or 4i technique at Michigan; however, he believes he can play 1-technique, 5-technique, and even 7-technique at times.

The biggest thing with Jenkins is consistency on the field. During his sophomore year, Jenkins tallied 22 tackles in four starts on the defensive line. He then more than doubled those numbers his junior season, when he made 54 total tackles and two sacks in 14 starts. Finally, his senior season for the Wolverines saw him accumulate 36 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Success has followed Jenkins since his days at Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland and he plans on that continuing in the NFL.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 299 pounds

Arm: 34’’

Hand: 9 3/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.91 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.70 seconds

Vertical Jump: 30’’

Broad Jump: 9’7’’

Bench Press: 29 reps

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.78 seconds

Strengths

Has very strong hands and knows how to play with them, playing the block before the block plays him.

Relentless pass-rusher energy, maintains a high motor to find openings.

Utilizes a nasty spin-counter move that has shown great success in college.

A strong run-stuffer; holds ground against single blocks and can tackle what is in his gap.

The film speaks for itself — watch the tape from Alabama and Washington.

Weaknesses

Has a smaller frame for an NFL defensive tackle.

Slow off the ball at times; can find himself a step behind the rest of the line getting out of his stance.

Does not possess a strong enough anchor to handle an NFL double-team.

Relies on his brute strength at times and can make inconsistent contact balance.

Projections

There are a lot of expectations surrounding Jenkins. He comes from a successful football family, he led the National Championship-winning Wolverines on the defensive line in 2024, many Michigan linemen have been very successful in the NFL in recent years, and he possesses the versatility that teams want.

One thing that could knock Jenkins down a peg would be his size. Compared to some of the other ferocious defensive linemen in this year’s draft, Jenkins is much smaller than them. Because of this, I could see Jenkins falling to the bottom half of the second round. However, Jenkins provides versatility that many defensive tackles do not have. Jenkins has played on the outside as an edge and has shown he can bulk up to play inside. Different teams probably have various ideas of what they foresee for him, but he is a Day 2 talent that should go off the board by the end of the second round.

The promising thing for Jenkins is that he still has untapped potential. With coaching aimed at developing his technical skills, he may be able to maximize his athleticism and elevate his performance.